Indian attempts to grope Chinese tourist

Why do women even travel to India? Creep capital of the world. Especially attractive White or East Asian women, they are just walking targets for hordes of smelly creeps.
 
That Chinese man must learned from this video of PLA kicking Indian soldier.

Very good advice. Don't go walking in large cities in India if you are a woman.

Best is to stay at $300 and up hotel rooms, take transport to do some sightseeing (preferably in very large tourist groups) and then get the hell out. Or better yet, avoid India altogether if you are younger and attractive person.

India is filled with sub-human low-life perverts and attractive women should avoid any old neighborhood where they can be a target of these perverts.

Indians themselves know this, no upper middle class Indian woman will ever "walk" in any Indian underclass neighborhood, even in broad daylight. They go in cars to old neighborhoods, and quickly get out of there in cars.

Sauntering or hanging around underclass areas for attractive women is strictly verboten.
 
Or better yet. Don’t even go to India.
 

