Indian Army Major threatening Canadian & British Diplomats, High Commissions & UK Consulates | Openly Call Sikhs Khalistanis to be Killed

AsianLion

AsianLion

ELITE MEMBER
Joined
Nov 1, 2010
Messages
10,438
Reaction score
-2
Country
Pakistan
Location
France
Indian Army Major threatening Canadian & British Diplomats, High Commissions & UK Consulates in India | Openly Call Sikhs Khalistanis to be Killed

Viral Videos of Indian Army Major, Gaurav Arya, threatening Canadian and British diplomats, High Commissions and Consulates in India, and promising that Indians will “finish” Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau within a year.

Amazing! Retd Indian Major, with huge popular following amongst ultranationalist right wing Indians, threatening Canadian PM, Justin Trudeau, of painful retaliation & retribution for protecting Sikh dissidents! Infact British & US embassies are under target by Ultra Nationalist Indians now.

US & UK desperate need to boost and prop-up empty India to contain China is producing unexpected results - West has encouraged the rise of fascism in Modi’s India, now this “Genie of Hate & Intolerance” (breeding for 30 years inside India) has become confident enough to hit inside the west! Threat to West’s Liberal World Order was never more serious! RSS mindset represents a “Clear & Present Danger” for India, South Asia and the whole world! Time for deep reflection before it’s too late.!

Watch the Video:

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1679869039521447936
 

