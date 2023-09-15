Indian Army Chief invites Bangladesh Army Chief to attend IPAC conference in India​

Indian Army Chief General Manoj Pande on Thursday invited Bangladesh Army Chief General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed to attend the Indo-Pacific Army Chiefs' Conclave (IPAC) to be held in Delhi, India from September 25-27.General Manoj Pande has phoned General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed on Thursday and invited...







Indian Army Chief General Manoj Pande on Thursday invited Bangladesh Army Chief General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed to attend the Indo-Pacific Army Chiefs' Conclave (IPAC) to be held in Delhi, India from September 25-27.



In response, Bangladesh Army Chief thanked the Indian Army Chief for the invitation to attend the conference and expressed hope for participation, says a media release of ISPR directorate.​

It is known that Around 17 army chief-level military officers from various friendly countries will have the opportunity to discuss cooperation in the conference.



