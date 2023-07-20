What's new

Indian and Turkish Defence industry is on rise: Where they went right?

Muhammad Saftain Anjum

Muhammad Saftain Anjum

FULL MEMBER
Joined
Mar 8, 2021
Messages
1,673
Reaction score
-2
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
I suppose boom of private corporate cultural in Turkey gave big push to its defence industry
While in India,There is not really a big boom of corporate cultural (at least in defence industry) but its slow but persistence approach has brought fruits.
Though lately Indian private sector is entering in defence industry but the real knowledge base of Indian defence industry still belongs to its state owned institutions.
 

Similar threads

beijingwalker
If Australia went to war, the ammo would not last a week
Replies
2
Views
1K
StraightEdge
StraightEdge
W
Budget 2023: Indian Defence eyes big boost for more firepower, submarines, drones
Replies
6
Views
1K
Hecig
H
W
Indian Defence Exports to cross $2 billion in FY23
Replies
2
Views
552
Raj-Hindustani
Raj-Hindustani
The SC
Gulf defense industries.. The will to face difficulties
Replies
0
Views
692
The SC
The SC
N
India and China in the emerging global order
Replies
0
Views
73
nahtanbob
N

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom