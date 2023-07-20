Indian and Turkish Defence industry is on rise: Where they went right?

Muhammad Saftain Anjum
I suppose boom of private corporate cultural in Turkey gave big push to its defence industry
While in India,There is not really a big boom of corporate cultural (at least in defence industry) but its slow but persistence approach has brought fruits.
Though lately Indian private sector is entering in defence industry but the real knowledge base of Indian defence industry still belongs to its state owned institutions.
