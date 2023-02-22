What's new

Indian-American entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy announces 2024 presidential bid

-=virus=-

-=virus=-

BANNED
Joined
Sep 18, 2012
Messages
6,853
Reaction score
-44
Country
India
Location
India

1677038248_vivek.jpg

Indian-American tech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy has launched his 2024 presidential bid with a promise to “put merit back” and end dependence on China, becoming the second community member to enter the Republican Party's presidential primary after Nikki Haley.
Ramaswamy, 37, whose parents migrated to the United States from Kerala and worked at a General Electric plant in Ohio, made the announcement during a live interview on Fox News’s prime time show of Tucker Carlson, a conservative political commentator.

He is the second Indian-American to enter the Republican presidential primary.

Earlier this month, two-term former governor of South Carolina and former US Ambassador to the United Nations, Haley announced her presidential campaign. She announced that she will contest against her former boss and ex-US President Donald Trump for the Republican Party's nomination.
“We are in the middle of this national identity crisis, Tucker, where we have celebrated our differences for so long that we forgot all the ways we are really just the same as Americans bound by a common set of ideals that set this nation into motion 250 years ago," Ramaswamy said.
He calls “wokeism” a national threat "That's why I am proud to say tonight that I am running for United States president to revive those ideals in this country," he announced.

www.telegraphindia.com

Indian-American entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy announces 2024 presidential bid

Ramaswamy is the second Indian-American to enter the Republican presidential primary
www.telegraphindia.com www.telegraphindia.com
 
After UK, Canada and Australia, America has also decided to import Mahabhrata in an official capacity.
 
Republican Vivek Ramaswamy wants to raise the voting age to 25. Sharon Reed, Ana Kasparian and Cenk Uygur discuss on The Young Turks.

 
-=virus=- said:

1677038248_vivek.jpg

Indian-American tech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy has launched his 2024 presidential bid with a promise to “put merit back” and end dependence on China, becoming the second community member to enter the Republican Party's presidential primary after Nikki Haley.
Ramaswamy, 37, whose parents migrated to the United States from Kerala and worked at a General Electric plant in Ohio, made the announcement during a live interview on Fox News’s prime time show of Tucker Carlson, a conservative political commentator.

He is the second Indian-American to enter the Republican presidential primary.

Earlier this month, two-term former governor of South Carolina and former US Ambassador to the United Nations, Haley announced her presidential campaign. She announced that she will contest against her former boss and ex-US President Donald Trump for the Republican Party's nomination.
“We are in the middle of this national identity crisis, Tucker, where we have celebrated our differences for so long that we forgot all the ways we are really just the same as Americans bound by a common set of ideals that set this nation into motion 250 years ago," Ramaswamy said.
He calls “wokeism” a national threat "That's why I am proud to say tonight that I am running for United States president to revive those ideals in this country," he announced.

www.telegraphindia.com

Indian-American entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy announces 2024 presidential bid

Ramaswamy is the second Indian-American to enter the Republican presidential primary
www.telegraphindia.com www.telegraphindia.com
Click to expand...
I hope very soon this person will become president of America .
 

Similar threads

Skull and Bones
Indian Americans Rapidly Climbing Political Ranks
2
Replies
18
Views
1K
surmabhopali
S
khansaheeb
Donald Trump announces 2024 presidential bid
Replies
13
Views
890
FuturePAF
FuturePAF
beijingwalker
Trump rolls out 2024 trade policy that would 'tax China to build up America,' reward US producers
Replies
13
Views
440
SQ8
S
SalarHaqq
Robert F. Kennedy: The US Created ISIS
Replies
10
Views
889
BHAN85
BHAN85
beijingwalker
‘Time is not on our side’: US Congress panel says tackling China defines next century
Replies
2
Views
327
大汉奸柳传志
大汉奸柳传志

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom