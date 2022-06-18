Indian Airforce RAFALE Back to Back TAKEOFF

avenuepark57
BANNED
- Joined
- Jun 6, 2022
- Messages
- 218
- Reaction score
- -3
- Country
- Location
Follow along with the video below to see how to install our site as a web app on your home screen.
Note: This feature currently requires accessing the site using the built-in Safari browser.
So what so special about it?
Any reason for this assessment?Rafale will turn out to be worse than your SU-30.
Any reason or just wishful thinking?Rafale will turn out to be worse than your SU-30.
not anymore!Any reason or just wishful thinking?
Rafale is a serious threat to Pakistan security man
j10, C4ISTAR, wide variety of Anti stealth radars, IADS etc etcWishful thinking it is, then. Cool.
Please explain why and how?not anymore!
Still a threat to Pakistan rafale is the most advance jet in subcontinentj10, C4ISTAR, wide variety of Anti stealth radars, IADS etc etc
*Ahem* air excercises with Qatari Rafalesj10, C4ISTAR, wide variety of Anti stealth radars, IADS etc etc
yara, cant tell u beyond that, its a matter national security....however one thing is now clear, sleep tight, dont worry Rafale has been countered. I agree on general basis that must not take yr enemy lightly......but Abt Rafale im happy. What im worried abt is that there r chances of India buying f35ves.....that maybe troublesome in short to medium term. and that upcoming f4 version of Rafale which india is conformed buying.Please explain why and how?
Still a threat to Pakistan rafale is the most advance jet in subcontinent
samajh gya shahzada!!!!!!!!*Ahem* air excercises with Qatari Rafales
Have you heard of the J-10C?Any reason or just wishful thinking?
Rafale is a serious threat to Pakistan security man