What's new

Indian Airforce RAFALE Back to Back TAKEOFF

White and Green with M/S said:
Please explain why and how?


Still a threat to Pakistan rafale is the most advance jet in subcontinent
Click to expand...
yara, cant tell u beyond that, its a matter national security....however one thing is now clear, sleep tight, dont worry Rafale has been countered. I agree on general basis that must not take yr enemy lightly......but Abt Rafale im happy. What im worried abt is that there r chances of India buying f35ves.....that maybe troublesome in short to medium term. and that upcoming f4 version of Rafale which india is conformed buying.

Huffal said:
:lol: *Ahem* air excercises with Qatari Rafales
Click to expand...
:lol:samajh gya shahzada!!!!!!!!
 
Last edited:
I'll trust in shoddy Indian maintenance crews to pluck these birds out of the sky just by delaying inspections.... Su30MKI, Mig 21 or Jaguars... Indians have a serious issue with maintaining their respective birds... That's the only conclusion that comes to mind.. considering they have had experience with both western and soviet/russian platforms...
 

Similar threads

_NOBODY_
Dcs World 2.8 [RTX 4090 Real Life Graphics] - Creepy F14 Tomcat Carrier Takeoff Under The Rain
Replies
0
Views
640
_NOBODY_
_NOBODY_
Oublious
KE drone VS Rafale
2
Replies
18
Views
2K
aziqbal
aziqbal
N
IAF asks Dassault to integrate Indian weapons on Rafale fighter jets
Replies
0
Views
130
NG Missile Vessels
N
S
The new British Strix UAV with vertical takeoff.
Replies
0
Views
749
Soldier35
S
Zarvan
Colombia shows interest in French Dassault Rafale fighter jet
Replies
10
Views
1K
Al_Muhannad
Al_Muhannad

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom