INDIAN AIRFORCE- Power Purpose Persistence

dbc said:
by a farm tractor ...:lol:
Its called Indian ingenuity.

Isro’s long journey from bullock cart to MOM​


Isro’s long journey from bullock cart to MOM

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Wednesday created history by launching Mangalyaan in the Martian orbit in its maiden attempt. Here's a look at the journey of India's premier space organization.
Yasser76 said:
Nothing to do with money, it's how you spend it, having a long term strategy and access to high tech equipment.

PAF, only a very small budget, has ensured that in around 2-3 years 80% of it's fighters will be 4/4.5th gen.
More than 4th generation fighter aircraft are used by IAF.... Compared to the total number of fighter aircraft used by PAF.

You need to compare PAF with a similar number of Airforce sizes...

So comparison is not legit..... Example number of Chinese still using the older generation aircrafts As same as IAF.

Check the smaller Airforce - Japan.

They are having only 4th and 5th generation fighter aircrafts.
 
Raj-Hindustani said:
More then 4th generation fighter aircrafts use by IAF.... Compared to total number of fighter aircrafts use by PAF.

You need to compare PAF with similar number of Airforce...

So comparison is not legit..... Example number of Chinese still using the older generation aircrafts As same as IAF.

Check the smaller Airforce - Japan.

They are having only 4th and 5th generation fighter aircrafts.
Again, you are changing the subject deliberately (it's a fairly routine tactic that is obvious for all to ssee now).

In 2-3 years as a percentage of it's combat force IAF will still compromise of around 10 Sqds of Jaguars and MIG-21s, SU-30 is still using 90s tech and missiles, our beloved "AMRAAM Dodgers". That is 12 Sqds of SU-30s that will no probably not see upgrade.

That leaves you with the Rafale, M2K and MIG-29, approx 8 Sqds that can be considered modern

PAF will compromise approx

2 Sqds J-10C (possibly more if the Chinese feel the need to annoy you more)
10 Sqds of JF-17s
5 Sqds of F-16s (Block 52 plus MLU)
2 sqds of ROSE Mirages (obsolete but handy for strike/attack)

You will be facing 17 Sqds of planes that will be carrying AMRAAM/PL-12/PL-15
You will have two Rafales units with Meteor.


Most of the combat over South Asia will not involve Rafales so any idiot can figure out that relative to the PAF, the IAF is slowly getting older and older.
 

