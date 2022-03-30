INDIAN AIRFORCE- Power Purpose Persistence

vishwambhar
Nice decent video with melodious song.....
Wow.
India the superpower.
Should've included some falcon slayers in the video though. (Unless I missed them)
mega lolz at 0.28
What happened? I think you are pointing at helicopter being towed???
by a farm tractor ...
We’re not as rich as youIncreasingly looks like a two tier air force, 70% obsolete, 30% high end
We’re not as rich as you
PAF, only a very small budget, has ensured that in around 2-3 years 80% of it's fighters will be 4/4.5th gen.
Nothing to do with money, it's how you spend it, having a long term strategy and access to high tech equipment.
PAF, only a very small budget, has ensured that in around 2-3 years 80% of it's fighters will be 4/4.5th gen.
More then 4th generation fighter aircrafts use by IAF.... Compared to total number of fighter aircrafts use by PAF.
You need to compare PAF with similar number of Airforce...
So comparison is not legit..... Example number of Chinese still using the older generation aircrafts As same as IAF.
Check the smaller Airforce - Japan.
They are having only 4th and 5th generation fighter aircrafts.