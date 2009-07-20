Indian Air Force News & Discussions

To be archived....
Strategic Partnership for Hillary means taking $40 billion of Bharati money
Posted on July 21, 2009 by Moin Ansari
Strategic partnership means a two way street. However many times it is a one way street.
The strange thing about the Indo-US “strategic partnership” is that it is like the Strategic Partnership of the East India Company and the 570 states of South Asia. There was the strategic partnership to take over of Bengal. There was the strategic partnership to import useless textiles from Manchester and the strategic partnership to destroy Muslim production in Bengal. There was the Doctrine of Lapse strategic partnership. There was the strategic partnership for the monopoly of poppy/heroin production. Then there was the strategic partnership to export heroin to China forcing them to buy opium in the First Opium War and then the 2nd Opium war. Then there was the strategic partnership t build railways–with one caveat–they would always run from the port to the gold mine, the salt mine or the poppy warehouses. Then of course there was the strategic partnership to take over Delhi.
Bharat in its mad rush for prestige and power is buying arms it can ill afford, and purchase goods that it cannot pay for. Hillary Clinton of course will take the money and laugh all the way to the bank. A country where 75% of the population susbsists on less than $2 per day is spending $40 Billion on rustable iron and steel. A few decades ago, Bharat did the same–it went out and bought hundreds of Mig 21s. The Flying Coffins either crashed, or were eventually trashed.
Now, Delhi is on another buying spree projecting a drunken sailor who doesn’t know what to do when he lands on shore, so he spends all his money on shiny things. The trinkets don’t mean anything.
Buying all this equipment can mean only one thing. Bharat cannot produce it. China achieves techonological independence in arms production. Bharat is thus the only nation that cannot produce planes worth anything. Its Tejas is still being designed after 20 years of development, its Arjun tank is useless and its missiles program has been scrapped (Trishul, Agni, and Nag etc)
NEW DELHI (AFP/Reuters) – India and the United States agreed Monday a defence deal expected to boost US arms sales here, as New Delhi also approved sites for two US nuclear reactors, Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said.
At a joint press conference with Foreign Minister SM Krishna, Clinton said the two sides had agreed on “end-use monitoring” arrangement that would provide safeguards for the sale of sophisticated US weaponry to India.
The agreement “will pave the way for greater defence cooperation” Clinton said, while Krishna said it would help the “procurement of US defence technology to India.”
The two agreements gave Clinton tangible accomplishments from a trip designed to deepen ties and demonstrate US President Barack Obama’s commitment to India’s emergence as a player on the global stage.
“We have agreed on the end-use monitoring arrangement which would refer to Indian procurement of US defence technology and equipment,” India’s External Affairs Minister, SM Krishna, told the news conference.
Known as an “end-use monitoring” agreement and required by US law for such weapons sales, the pact would let Washington check that India was using any arms for the purposes intended and was preventing the technology from leaking to others.
A US official said the arrangement was for a provision to be written into future defence contracts, guaranteeing sensitive equipment will be used for its intended purpose and not transferred to a third party.
India is expected to spend more than $30 billion over the next five years on upgrading its largely Soviet-made arsenal, roughly a third of which will be a contract to buy 126 multi-role fighters.
That could prove a boon to US companies like Lockheed Martin Corp and Boeing Co. Nation
Many in the West have now belatedly realised that China has crossed the threshold on Military Technology Independence and is no longer dependant on Russia for it defense needs. China’s phenomenal growth in the economic and manufacturing sector have allowed it to experiment and produce aircraft and missiles without Russian help. Unlike India which has yet to produce its own aircraft (LCA is still being designed after a decade of wasted effort) or missiles (Indian missle failures. Scrap the program? Agni, Trishul, Naag missile programs were scrapped) China no longer imports Russian aircraft on a wholesale basis. Any imports are limited and imports are for the sake of transfer of technology. China now has the technology to design, build and improve on current designs and move to the next generation of air crafts, missiles and other equipment.
China is developing new technologies with Pakistan which has had access and experience with American and French planes–something that the Chinese do not have. Chinese technology exports to Pakistan: JF-17 Thunder, J-10s, J-11s. This alliance has propelled the aircraft manufacturing of China to new levels and given the Pakistanis access to Chinese acumen which it did not have before. JF-17 Thunders Beyond the JF-17 Thunders. The J-10s etc
In a hedonistic orgy of insane hatred the Indian population supported eight years of Bush–just because he bombed four Muslim countries, and threatened a couple of other three of them long time Indian allies. All notion of independence and non-alignment were thrown into the Indian ocean–all under the lure of the ephemeral transfer of technology (ToT) which will never happen. No corporation in the world will give up it “Coke formula” and commit hari kari.
Bharatis had placed all their eggs in the Republican basket. Prime Minister Manmohan Singh went to the undiplomatic to announce that it would prefer it if the Republicans won the elections. This huge “foot in the mouth” started a chain reaction in the election politics of America. Hillary Clinton was a great proponent of engagement with China. However the humongous financial crisis placed increased pressure on America to reach out and listen to Beijing
The two companies are competing with Russia’s MiG-35, France’s Dassault Rafale, Sweden’s Saab JAS-39 Gripen and the Eurofighter Typhoon, made by a consortium of British, German, Italian and Spanish firms.
The press briefing came after a day of official meetings between Clinton and a series of senior Indian leaders including Krishna, Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and ruling Congress party president Sonia Gandhi.
She did not specify the locations, but Indian press reports have suggested they would be in the states of Gujarat and Andhra Pradesh.
“I am also pleased that Prime Minister Singh told me that sites for two nuclear parks for US companies have been approved by the government.”
US officials estimate that the nuclear sites represent up to $10 billion in business for US nuclear reactor builders such as General Electric Co and Westinghouse Electric Co, a subsidiary of Japan’s Toshiba Corp. Nation
Pakistan’s 250 JF-17s, 50 F-16: Indias panicky “concern”. The Indian establishment’s answer to the threat is throwing more money at it. After recovering from the Flying Coffin fiasco, the Indian Airforce is now spending $12.5 Billion on new acquisions of planes which will be obsolete when they land in New Delhi. Trail of tears and failure: Indian missiles. For the first time, the Indian Air force has had to make some difficult decisions–in Missile technology and aircraft production. Indian Airforce crying wolf? or facing shortage of jets? unless immediate steps are taken to arrest the reduction in IAF’s force levels, the nation will, for the first time in its history, lose the conventional military edge over Pakistan”. The declining Indo-Russian relationship. Delhi scrambles for new arms sources but they come with strings. The previous IAF chief, Air Chief Marshal S P Tyagi warned the UPA government. Russia elides India in Flanker Su-30 development
For years, Beijing has turned to Russian technology for innovation, but now it is close to being able to contribute equally to a partnership with Moscow. Its J-11B, an “indigenous” version of Russia’s Sukhoi Su-27 Flanker, has been fitted with local radar, engines and air-to-air missiles, including the PL-12 radar-guided missile, which uses some Russian content but has better kinematic performance than Russia’s R-77. Other programs, such as the F-12, digital radio frequency memory (DRFM), directed-energy systems (e.g., high-power microwave, radio frequency and lasers), and modernized battlefield doctrine, are also under development, possibly in preparation to mount offensive economic and military operations against Taiwan while holding U.S. forces at bay.
Bharat chose the wrong and inferior (also ran) superpower to align itself with for the first 50 years. After the destruction of the USSR, she curled up and was in shock for a decade. It then began to open up the society and the economy. Meager success went to tis head, and it really began thinking of itself equivalent to American and Russia and China. Its actions were not commensurate with its Lilliputian stature in world affairs.
India has a few blind spots. It does not know about the blind spots. There is no one to show her the blind spots. India, a youthful country overrun by youngsters eking out a subsistence living in the mirage of Bollywood is unable to look at itself with any semblance of realism. A star struck destitute and impecunious populace is proud of evanescent and unattainable trophies, venerating educational institutions it can only brag about (never get admitted to), Billionaires it can worship on statistic charts and luxuries that it can dream about.
Inebriated by blindness towards a the goal of superpower status this populace is unable to see the deep cavities within its boundaries. Young xenophobic India votes for those that are hegemonic and autochthonous. Its leadership impervious of the needs of the penurious is focused on expansionism and destabilizing its neighbors. It behaves like crack-addicts overwhelmed by blind hatred for Buddhists (the real ones who are not Hindu), Dalits, Christians and Muslims–this leadership doesn’t have a clue of what the white world thinks of Indians– unavoidable supplicators at best and disposable computer coolies at worst!
All cannot be measured in concrete and steel. Even in that Bharat lags behind every other country in the world. The land of the Ganges has lost its moral compass and ethical turpitude. Let us borrow a page from the archives of history and what was written in “The Republic” a long time ago. Reading the excerpt may help us differentiate the reality of what is Bharat today and what the ideal should be.
The poor of India, the Dalits, the scheduled classes, the Christians, the Naxalites and the Muslims left behind the onward march towards…march towards what? No one know. Ask the irredentist Akhand Bhartis who hated the vivisection of Mother India. Wars with all her neighbors. All this for the reabsorption of all states surrounding it into a huge monolith which may have existed for 80 years under the reign of Ashoka. Many question whether the mythical king ever existed. Ashoka’s kingdom is the Nirvana of India. Few Indians know that Ashoka is as fugacious as his mythical kingdom. Did Ashoka exist? Did Pandit Radhakantta create him for James Princep in 1837. Ashoka’s name first appeared in British journals when the White man was writing “Indian history” (James Princep was the first to coin the term “Ashoka). But don’t tell the pundits (the real ones, not the talking heads on Fox and CNN)–thier entire life depends on churning out the youth who believe in Akhand Bharat. A brianwashed nation unable to comprehend simple facts like–if one cannot control the current states, how can it control hundreds of millions that are forced into “India”–especially if the million are belligerent and don’t want to be part of the mess called “India”. However these are details that are not mentioned in a nation that resembles Weimar Germany–fed on a steady dose of hatred, xenophobia and hostility towards real and perceived enemies.