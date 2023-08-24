Indian Actor arrested for mocking moon mission

GamoAccu
Actor Prakash Raj has been booked in a police station of Karnataka's Bagalkot district over a social media post, in which he allegedly mocked the Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO) ambitious third lunar mission-- Chandrayaan-3, police said on Tuesday.Prakash tweeted a picture of a cartoon depicting a man in a vest and lungi pouring tea, which he called the 'first picture coming from the Moon', subtly mocking the Vikram Lander of the Chandrayaan 3 mission."A complaint has been filed against actor Prakash Raj for his post on the Chandrayaan-3 mission.
https://www.thehansindia.com/cinema/prakash-raj-booked-for-mocking-moon-mission-817484
