Indian Actor arrested for mocking moon mission

Actor Prakash Raj has been booked in a police station of Karnataka's Bagalkot district over a social media post, in which he allegedly mocked the Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO) ambitious third lunar mission-- Chandrayaan-3, police said on Tuesday.Prakash tweeted a picture of a cartoon depicting a man in a vest and lungi pouring tea, which he called the 'first picture coming from the Moon', subtly mocking the Vikram Lander of the Chandrayaan 3 mission."A complaint has been filed against actor Prakash Raj for his post on the Chandrayaan-3 mission.

https://www.thehansindia.com/cinema/prakash-raj-booked-for-mocking-moon-mission-817484
 
Not arrested , somebody complained against his racist joke .that is all .
 
we have all heard and used the nair teashop that Armstrong saw when landing on the moon.
so, while Prakash Raj's politics is childish and dumb, why can't he tweet that joke?
 
we have all heard and used the nair teashop that Armstrong saw when landing on the moon.
so, while Prakash Raj's politics is childish and dumb, why can't he tweet that joke?
More than being childish and dumb it is kind of a caste joke, which someone like Prakash Raj should not have made.
 

