India women’s cricket captain slammed for ‘deplorable’ behaviour

Harmanpreet Kaur is being criticised after she smashed the stumps and took a verbal swipe at umpires in Bangladesh.

1690292262273.png

Media reports said Harmanpreet Kaur could be fined 75 percent of her match fee and is also in danger of a two-game ban

India women’s cricket captain Harmanpreet Kaur is being criticised for being a bad example after she smashed the stumps and took a verbal swipe at umpires in a match against Bangladesh.

Read more: Al Jazeera
 

