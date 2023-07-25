India women’s cricket captain slammed for ‘deplorable’ behaviour

Maira La
Harmanpreet Kaur is being criticised after she smashed the stumps and took a verbal swipe at umpires in Bangladesh.
Media reports said Harmanpreet Kaur could be fined 75 percent of her match fee and is also in danger of a two-game ban
India women’s cricket captain Harmanpreet Kaur is being criticised for being a bad example after she smashed the stumps and took a verbal swipe at umpires in a match against Bangladesh.
Al Jazeera
