India will invest 10 billion dollars in Bangladesh​

own reporterChittagongPublished: 26 August 2023, 13:02The guests present at the seminar titled Development and Communication of Chittagong: Possibilities and Challenges. Today at the World Trade Center auditorium in Agrabad, ChittagongProthom-aloIndia will invest about 10 billion dollars (1000 crore dollar) in Bangladesh. The development of two economic zones in Mirsrai and Mongla will further boost India's investment. India currently has three billion dollars investment in Bangladesh.Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Prannoy Verma gave this information in a seminar at Bangabandhu Auditorium of World Trade Center in Agrabad, Chittagong city on Saturday. The seminar titled 'Development and Communication of Chittagong: Possibilities and Challenges' was organized by private research organization Development Coordination and Bangladesh-India History Heritage Council.Chairperson of development coordination and former governor Atiur Rahman presided over the seminar.India's High Commissioner Prannoy Verma said that due to the visionary leadership of the Prime Ministers of the two countries, there have been many changes in the relationship between India and Bangladesh. By improving the communication system between the two countries, we can remove the barriers to our mutual cooperation. About 40 to 50 percent of our bilateral trade is conducted through 36 land ports and customs stations. He hopes to take the border trade infrastructure of the two countries to a state-of-the-art level.In the seminar, Atiur Rahman said that Chittagong will one day take Bangladesh forward like New York, Singapore or Mumbai in the United States. If Chittagong moves forward, Bangladesh will move forward. For this progress, other elements must work together with the infrastructure development of Chittagong. Then Chittagong will advance not only the regional economy, but also the economy of the surrounding countries.The former governor of Bangladesh Bank said that it is not enough to do only projects for communication. After the completion of the projects, the communication opportunities that will be created in Chittagong should be seen so that no obstacles are created in them. An institution can be set up for this. If a task force can be set up, it may be through the Port Authority or through the Divisional Commissioner.Abdullah Nadvi presented the main article in the seminar. Welcome speech was given by Tapas Hor of the History and Heritage Parishad. Chittagong University Vice-Chancellor Shireen Akhtar, Chittagong Port Chairman Rear Admiral Mohammad Sohail, Dhaka University International Relations Department Professor Delwar Hossain, Foreign Trade and Investment Center Director Nurul Kabir, CDA Chairman M Zahirul Alam Dubash, Chittagong City Corporation Former Administrator Khorshed Alam Sujan also spoke. , Vice President of Chittagong Chamber of Commerce and Industry Tarafdar Ruhul Amin, newly elected director of the Chamber Mahfuzul Haque Shah, Anjan Shekhar Dash, Vice President of Bangladesh Freight Forwarders Association Khairul Alam etc.