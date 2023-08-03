What's new

India wants Bangladesh's election to go as planned

India wants Bangladesh's election to go as planned​

  • Delhi refuses to comment on caretaker govt in Bangladesh
  • India's relations with Bangladesh ‘very special,' says spokesperson

Indian Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi addresses the media on Thursday, August 3, 2023 Photo: Courtesy

Indian Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi addresses the media on Thursday, August 3, 2023 Photo: Courtesy
Tribune Report

Publish : 03 Aug 2023, 09:36 PMUpdate : 03 Aug 2023, 10:04 PM

New Delhi on Thursday recognized its “very special relationship” with Bangladesh and hoped that the upcoming general election would be held “as per plans."

“On the issue of caretaker governments, I certainly don't have any comment on it,” Indian Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said at a weekly media briefing.

"We hope that there is peace and no violence, and the elections are held as per plans," he said when asked about India’s comment on Bangladesh’s parliamentary polls.

“There are multiple activities and people are perhaps commenting on it. The whole world may comment on it, but India is India, and we have a very special relationship with Bangladesh. What happens in Bangladesh… we are involved in it since it impacts us,” the spokesperson said.

“I think we would allow that election and democratic process to be held as per how Bangladeshi people determine it. We, of course, are closely monitoring it. Our High Commission is there. I don’t have any immediate comment on it… we would hope that there is peace and no violence and the elections are held as per plans.”

New Delhi’s comments come against the backdrop of an ongoing political impasse, in which the ruling Awami League has said the general election will be held according to the constitution, while the opposition BNP is adamant in its demand for the resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

The United States has sought a free and fair election and issued a new visa policy saying it would be able to restrict the issuance of visas for any Bangladeshi individual, believed to be responsible for, or complicit in, undermining the democratic election process in Bangladesh.

China and Russia, however, have accused the United States of meddling in Bangladesh’s internal affairs.
 

