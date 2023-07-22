India W captain Harmanpreet Kaur stoops to an all-time low; misbehaves with Bangladesh captain

Harmanpreet Kaur is under the scanner for her on-field and off-field actions following the third ODI against Bangladesh that finished in a tie.
After her dismissal, she hit the stumps with a bat and slammed the umpiring standards in the post-match presentation ceremony.
If this was not enough, some local journalists revealed that she misbehaved with the Bangladesh captain Sultana Joty.
“According to some journalists on the field, during the presentation ceremony, Harmanpreet told Bangladesh captain Joty – “Why are you only here? You haven’t tied the match. The umpires did it for you. Call them up! We better have a photo with them as well,” one of the Twitter handles, Saif Ahmed, wrote.
While Bangladesh’s women scored 225/4 in 50 overs, the Women in Blue were bowled out on the same score. The series finished 1-1.
