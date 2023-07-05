What's new

India: US Tech Giant Hewlett Packard Enterprise to manufacture high-volume servers in India, eyes $1 billion worth production in 5 years

CallSignMaverick

CallSignMaverick

FULL MEMBER
Joined
Mar 12, 2023
Messages
858
Reaction score
1
Country
India
Location
India

US Tech Giant Hewlett Packard Enterprise to manufacture high-volume servers in India, eyes $1 billion worth production in 5 years​

US-headquartered Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) will soon commence manufacturing in India, and the company intends to produce high-volume servers worth $1 billion in the first five years. These high-runner servers will be manufactured at the VVDN Technologies plant in Manesar in Haryana. HPE says this manufacturing operation will support the growing demand from customers in India and further strengthen and diversify HPE’s global supply chain.

Antonio Neri, president and CEO of HPE, said: “India is a strategic market for HPE’s business, talent, innovation—and now, manufacturing. Customers in India continue turn to HPE to help them digitally transform, and our 14,000 team members here play a key role in driving our edge-to-cloud strategy. We are proud to build on our strong presence by establishing a manufacturing operation in this important country.”


Som Satsangi, SVP and managing director of HPE India, along with Puneet Agarwal, CEO of VVDN Technologies, met Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister for Railways, Communications, Electronics and Information Technology, in this regard.

“We welcome HPE’s decision to start their manufacturing line in India, as it will enhance domestic production capacities,” Vaishnaw said. “The recently announced Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme 2.0 aims to make India a global hub for Electronics System Design and Manufacturing (ESDM). We believe large-scale IT hardware manufacturing will help in broadening and deepening the manufacturing ecosystem.”

HPE’s largest workforce outside the United States is in India, which includes over 4,000 scientists, engineers, and members of the research teams based out of HPE’s R&D hub at its Bengaluru campus.

Back in 2019, HPE announced an investment of $500 million over five years in India to grow its operations and team in India. Since then, it has created 2,000 net new jobs in India and invested in multiple new campuses and offices, the company said.

HPE’s announcement comes two months after Cisco announced its manufacturing plans in the country to broaden its global supply chain and is expected to generate $1 billion in total revenue, including exports.

www.businesstoday.in

HPE to manufacture high-volume servers in India, eyes $1 billion worth production in 5 years

The high-runner servers will be manufactured at VVDN Technologies’ plant in Manesar, Haryana
www.businesstoday.in www.businesstoday.in

@Skull and Bones @hembo @-=virus=- @Skimming @nahtanbob @Kuru @INDIAPOSITIVE @SN320 @NG Missile Vessels @salarsikander @Mugen @koolzberg @Kingdom come @RealDeal @Cheepek
 
Friend shoring, Near shoring etc etc -- more will come boys

Important thing is, we need to make things easy for them
 

Similar threads

pikkuboss
HPE to ‘Make in India’, partners with VVDN to manufacture servers worth $1 billion
Replies
0
Views
17
pikkuboss
pikkuboss
Skull and Bones
Cisco to Manufacture in India as it Targets over $1 Billion in Combined Exports and Domestic Production
Replies
4
Views
331
etylo
E
N
Top tech firms in Taiwan eyeing India as their next production hub
Replies
0
Views
28
NG Missile Vessels
N
INDIAPOSITIVE
Defence exports, at all-time high of Rs 16,000 crore, include made-in-India ATAGS to Armenia
Replies
0
Views
653
INDIAPOSITIVE
INDIAPOSITIVE
pikkuboss
Taiwanese EV Giant Gogoro to invest $1.5 Billion in India to Manufacture Vehicles, Smart Battery Packs, Battery Swap Stations
Replies
8
Views
60
CallSignMaverick
CallSignMaverick

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom