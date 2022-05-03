What's new

India travel thread

-=virus=-

-=virus=-

BANNED
Joined
Sep 18, 2012
Messages
6,852
Reaction score
-44
Country
India
Location
India
There used to be a sticky here but it seems to have got canned.. so here's another thread about traveling to India for non Indians...

I'll begin with this guy, very frugal "string budgeteer" hippy type guy who knows India pretty well.. subscribe to check out his other vids too


raw and no spin India.. the good, the bad, the dirty, the scamsters, the nice folk, the luxury and the poverty.. ekdum genuine VLOG !

I'll add more from a variety of very different people from everywhere, both local and foreign..
 
I would go but i am not bear grills by skills and do not have production back up-
 
Last edited:
only south Indian beaches are something that attracted me, others were alright
occupied Kashmir is good but there neelum valley here so something you can get here too- it's just those southern beaches in tropical areas that we cant see here
 
Sainthood 101 said:
only south Indian beaches are something that attracted me, others were alright
occupied Kashmir is good but there neelum valley here so something you can get here too- it's just those southern beaches in tropical areas that we cant see here
Click to expand...
Yeah, I've seen some travel vlogs to Neelum valley and higher up in Gilgit Baltistan too, stunning. We have places similar to Neelum valley but not like GB.
 
Sainthood 101 said:
@-=virus=- abrar biker might come to India because of him ill probably get to watch it
Click to expand...
Nice 1

back in 2004 during the India - Pak cricket series there I had the opportunity to hop on a bike and go watch a game in Lahore.. a big contingent of Indian bikers drove down. IIRC they only had special permission to watch the game and back, as in they weren't allowed to explore Pakistan apart from Lahore, sadly.. but I spoke to some of them and they had an amazing time of it and were very well received in the stands even as they waved the tricolour and cheered for their team.

Shame I didn't go. :/
 
-=virus=- said:
Nice 1

back in 2004 during the India - Pak cricket series there I had the opportunity to hop on a bike and go watch a game in Lahore.. a big contingent of Indian bikers drove down. IIRC they only had special permission to watch the game and back, as in they weren't allowed to explore Pakistan apart from Lahore, sadly.. but I spoke to some of them and they had an amazing time of it and were very well received in the stands even as they waved the tricolour and cheered for their team.

Shame I didn't go. :/
Click to expand...
enjoy it with his vlogs 8-)
 
the most common thing I heard was that this night food market place scene was amazing, and that on hearing that they were Indians, those guys would just outright refuse to take any money.. amazing.
 

Similar threads

Qutb-ud-din-Aibak
  • Locked
India watch Mega thread: Manipur watch, Civil war Watch, communalism and politics
Replies
2
Views
288
The Eagle
The Eagle
Maula Jatt
  • Article
The Differences Between India & Pakistan- Karl rock (travel vlogger)
2 3
Replies
41
Views
3K
Imran Khan
Imran Khan
hatehs
The decades-old murder that shook India: How a fake Hindu holyman buried a heiress alive for a billion rupee fortune
Replies
0
Views
355
hatehs
hatehs
P
Tata, India's electric vehicle king, takes a frugal road less travelled
Replies
0
Views
404
punch2000
P
Zornix
India — A Failed Experiment
2 3 4 5 6
Replies
85
Views
6K
Black Tornado
Black Tornado

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom