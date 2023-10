India tops, Afganistan second and Bangladesh finishes dead last in WorldData rankings

INDIANS have the longest penis' at 5.4" (5.4 inches),

Afghans with 5.39" are second,

China at 5.15",

Pakistan at 4.8"

Bangladesh at only 4.41" are the smallest.

I have been watching the activity of the forum for long and I repeatedly saw terms like "chhoti lulli" being used constantly. It's not something you would hear on a defence forum but some members of the forum seem to be, to quote IK, from "under-stairs class."It's a topic which I have avoided bringing up, simply because it was below my dignity but the repeated comments have left me no choice but to speak the truth. I know the truth will offend many here, but I care about their feelings just as much as the world cares about Pakistan; not at all. The mods never commented on the Chhoti lulli/tiny dick comments, so I think they're perfectly fine with the topic being discussed.So here are the ratings, if we talk about South AsiaThere are many misconceptions regarding the male genetalia in the sub-continent, so I am presenting to your countrywise size-based ranking for size of male genetalia to settle the debate once and for all. https://www.worlddata.info/average-penissize.php