India to build 9 new Supercomputers in addition to the 18 already operational

9 more supercomputers to be added under National Supercomputing Mission, list of four current fastest machines in India - Times of India The Indian government has approved a Rs 14,903 crore ($2 billion) expansion of the Digital India programme to enable digital delivery of services to c

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved the expansion of the Digital India programme. The total outlay is Rs 14,903 crores. Launched on July 1 2015, Digital India programme aims to enable digital delivery of services to citizens. Among a number of other key initiatives, it also proposes nine more supercomputers to be added under the National Super Computer Mission. This is in addition to 18 supercomputers already deployed.Earlier this year, the AI Supercomputer ‘’, installed at C-DAC, Pune wasin the world. The 61st edition of the Top 500 Global Supercomputing List. The report lists the locations/sites that have the 500 most powerful computer systems installed across the world. In simple terms, the places where the 500 fastest supercomputers in the world are installed. The Linpack benchmark performance of these machines is said to be used as the performance metric in ranking these supercomputers. The Linpack Benchmark is a measure of a computer’s floating-point rate of execution. This rate is determined by running a computer program that solves a dense system of linear equations.’ is installed under the National Program on AI by the government of India. Airawat PSAI, stands as India’s largest and fastest AI supercomputing system, with a remarkable speed of 13,170 teraflops (Rpeak). The supercomputer was installed earlier this year.supercomputer has been manufactured by Netweb Technologies. The super computer runs on Ubuntu 20.04.2 LTS operating system and is powered by AMD EPYC 7742 64C 2.25GHz processor with 81,344 cores.There are three other Indian supercomputers in the list of the 500 fastest supercomputers in the world. These are:* PARAM Siddhi-AI supercomputer at No. 131 position: PARAM Siddhi-AI supercomputer. The supercomputer is installed at Center for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC), Pune. It key specs include NVIDIA DGX A100, AMD EPYC 7742 64C 2.25GHz, NVIDIA A100, Mellanox HDR Infiniband, Atos.* Pratyush supercomputer at No. 169 position: The supercomputer is installed at the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology. It is a Cray XC40 machine. Its key specs include Xeon E5-2695v4 18C 2.1GHz, Aries interconnect, HPE*The third Indian supercomputer in the list is Mihir at No. 316. Mihir supercomputer too is a Cray XC40 machine. It is installed at the National Centre for Medium Range Weather Forecasting. Mihir is powered by Xeon E5-2695v4 18C 2.1GHz, Aries interconnect and HPE