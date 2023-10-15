What's new

India to be $30 trillion economy by 2050 with per capita income of $21,000

INDIAPOSITIVE

INDIAPOSITIVE

ELITE MEMBER
Joined
Sep 20, 2014
Messages
9,318
Reaction score
-28
Country
India
Location
India
With the pace at which India is growing amid the current global headwinds, the country's economy is poised to touch the $30 trillion-mark by 2050, and the per-capital income is likely to soar to $21,000 by then, predicted Aranu Chakraborty, the chairman of HDFC Bank, while addressing an event in New Delhi on October 11.

With global financial institutions forecasting around 6.3 percent growth for India this year, at a time when inflation is at about 6 percent, then the nominal gross domestic product (GDP) growth rate would come in at around 10-12 percent, Chakraborty said, as per a news agency PTI report.
"If this kind of pace continues for some year, it will make India a USD 30-trillion economy by 2045-50 with per capita income of USD 21,000," PTI quoted Chakraborty, who is also a former economic affairs secretary, as saying.
The Indian economy is currently the world's fifth largest, with a size of $3.75 trillion. The per-capita income, as per the government data, stood at ₹98,374 in 2022-23. This is equivalent to around $1,183.
Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels. Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights! Click here!

The economy is on the path to hit the $5 trillion mark in 2027, aided by financial sector development and strong demographic advantage, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Deputy Governor Michael D Patra said last month.

Barclays Plc, in a note issued on October 10, suggested that India requires to grow at around 8 percent annually for a sustainable period to oust China as the global economic driver. For growing at this speed, the country needs investment in areas such as mining, utilities, storage and transport, it said.
Meanwhile, the International Monetary Fund (IMF), in its World Economic Outlook (WEO) report released on October 10, raised the FY24 growth forecast for India from 6.1 percent to 6.3 percent. The upward revision reflects the “stronger-than-expected consumption during April-June", it said.
Earlier, the World Bank on October 3 retained India's growth forecast at 6.3 percent, citing the robust services activities. In September, the Asian Development Bank (ADB) also predicted India to grow at 6.3 percent in the forecast released last month.

www.livemint.com

'India to become $30 trillion economy by 2050 with per capita income of $21,000'

The Indian economy is currently the world's fifth largest, with a size of $3.75 trillion, and is expected to become the third largest in the next four years.
www.livemint.com www.livemint.com
 
I believe the figure of 21k must be revised to 20 or 20.5k. Once Azad Kashmir and GB is abosorbed into India it will take hundreds of millions to bring them up to India level.
 
Bevvy Rosh said:
I believe the figure of 21k must be revised to 20 or 20.5k. Once Azad Kashmir and GB is abosorbed into India it will take hundreds of millions to bring them up to India level.
Click to expand...
Those in Azad Kashmir and Indian occupied Kashmir living much better life compare rest of Indians.....
 
INDIAPOSITIVE said:
The economy is on the path to hit the $5 trillion mark in 2027, aided by financial sector development and strong demographic advantage, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Deputy Governor Michael D Patra said last month.
Click to expand...

Demographic advantage becomes null and void when you have low quality population.

Poojeet population growth will mostly come from the cow belt region which has the lowest human development in the world.
 
CallSignMaverick said:
Yet kangludeshis are desperate to leave their shithole behind for our cow belt :rofl:
timesofindia.indiatimes.com

Bangladeshi Family Arrested From City’s Arya Nagar Area | Kanpur News - Times of India

A Bangladeshi family, consisting of five members, has been arrested from the city's Arya Nagar area on Sunday. One member of the family, however, was
timesofindia.indiatimes.com timesofindia.indiatimes.com
Click to expand...
"Termites"

www.thehindu.com

Bangladeshi migrants are like termites: Amit Shah

They will be removed from voters’ lists, the BJP chief says.
www.thehindu.com www.thehindu.com

these beghairats will do anything to leave thier shithole behind, it's quite sad actually

indianexpress.com

19 Bangladeshi nationals held from brothel in Budhwar Peth

An FIR was lodged at the Faraskhana police station against the 19 Bangladeshi nationals and a woman who ran the brothel.
indianexpress.com indianexpress.com
 
HAIDER said:
Those in Azad Kashmir and Indian occupied Kashmir living much better life compare rest of Indians.....
Click to expand...
Thos who live in Kashmir live most better than Pakistanis!!!

Azad Kashmir has been begging for freedom
 
Bevvy Rosh said:
Thos who live in Kashmir live most better than Pakistanis!!!

Azad Kashmir has been begging for freedom
Click to expand...
That's what people in Azad Kashmir drive ........

1697390769046.png
 
CallSignMaverick said:
Yet kangludeshis are desperate to leave their shithole behind for our cow belt :rofl:
timesofindia.indiatimes.com

Bangladeshi Family Arrested From City’s Arya Nagar Area | Kanpur News - Times of India

A Bangladeshi family, consisting of five members, has been arrested from the city's Arya Nagar area on Sunday. One member of the family, however, was
timesofindia.indiatimes.com timesofindia.indiatimes.com
Click to expand...

Nobody wants to migrate to your loompaland for a better life dumbass. It is rather a convenient place to hide for Bangladeshi fugitives and loan defaulters given the poor law and order situation there.
 
HAIDER said:
That's what people in Azad Kashmir drive ........

View attachment 962265
Click to expand...

"I will give you a talisman. Whenever you are in doubt, or when the self becomes too much with you, apply the following test. Recall the face of the poorest and the weakest man [woman] whom you may have seen, and ask yourself, if the step you contemplate is going to be of any use to him [her]. Will he [she] gain anything by it? Will it restore him [her] to a control over his [her] own life and destiny? In other words, will it lead to swaraj [freedom] for the hungry and spiritually starving millions?
Then you will find your doubts and your self melt away."

- One of the last notes left behind by Gandhi in 1948, expressing his deepest social thought.

Source: Mahatma Gandhi - The Last Phase, Vol. II (1958), p.65


Of course, Jinnah was murdered sooon after independence and his daughter married an Indian and lived her entire life in India.
 

Similar threads

beijingwalker
Why India may be far from replacing China as the global growth engine; gap expected to widen to $17.5 trillion by 2028
2
Replies
28
Views
426
Reashot Xigwin
Reashot Xigwin
GamoAccu
India's GDP to be $20 trillion, per capita income $10k by 2047: Debroy
Replies
8
Views
623
nahtanbob
N
hatehs
Bharat's Economy 16.5 Years Behind China’s: Bernstein Research Report
2
Replies
17
Views
698
Hephaestus
Hephaestus
N
India may well be on track to becoming world's third largest economy
Replies
6
Views
343
Mrityunjay Rai
Mrityunjay Rai
N
India's GDP swells to $3.75 trillion as it topples other biggies
2 3 4 5 6 7
Replies
97
Views
4K
CallSignMaverick
CallSignMaverick

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom