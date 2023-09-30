What's new

India thrashed Pakistan 10-2 in Asian game Hockey Pool A match

India vs Pakistan men’s Hockey, Asian Games:
Hello India vs Pakistan men’s hockey Pool A encounter is on going for the Asian Games in Hangzhou. It’s all to play for between India and Pakistan, the Harmanpreet Singh-led Indian hockey team doing great to cement their place at the top of Pool A by beating Pakistan. The Indians are undefeated so far at the Asian Games and they will ensure this by thrashing Pakistan

Current score 7-1 end of Q3.​


What a sorry state for kings of Hockey.
 
Current score 8-2 end of Q4​

13 min to go
 
1696087720156.png
 

