India "The New Chokers" & ICC video "Surgical Strike" on India

Yes. Under Dhoni India used to win every final. Under Kohli not even once despite being favourites in every tournment and perform well in group stages.
 
on paper indian team was a good side ... and results were not expected ... but it is a wonderful game of cricket
 
Kabira said:
Dhoni has lost his touch..He should retire as a player and be a coach to Indian team.
 
T|/|T said:
Such a moronic way of answering a simple question. This shows he was doubting his ownself and had insecurity. Wat now dhoni? Gonna stay on till 2023???
This happened way back like when he was 34 about rumors of him retiring. He is going to stay until he plays well. Age doesn't matter, Sachin at the age of 38 was the second top scorer in CWC 2011 with two centuries and two fifties. Dhoni is the best captain so far and one of the best Wicket Keeper in the world.
 
AsianLion said:
(1) ICC video "Surgical Strike" on India for the final - Hasta la vista Dhoni

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1149013112605028357

(2) India are now labelled "The New Chokers" of ICC events:
They are a bunch of jokers,
A good team, but only made possible by new money, nothing more, nothing less.

It has allowed them to introduce new training methods, afford players well being with proper nutrition and comb for new talent. Just wait for other countries to up their organizational structures and India will be back to its average self very soon.
 

