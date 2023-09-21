India tells citizens in Canada to exercise caution as relations worsen

Indian-Canadian tensions rise over murder of Sikh leader

Canada cites 'credible allegations' of Indian link to killing

India sharply opposed to Sikh separatist activity overseas

US urges traditional 'friends' to cooperate to defuse dispute

"In view of growing anti-India activities and politically condoned hate crimes and criminal violence in Canada, all Indian nationals there, and those contemplating travel, are urged to exercise utmost caution," India's foreign ministry said, without providing evidence or details of specific incidents.



Just hours after India' travel advisory, Canada's public safety minister Dominic LeBlanc told reporters that Canada is a safe country.

"Given the deteriorating security environment in Canada, Indian students in particular are advised to exercise extreme caution and remain vigilant," the ministry added in a statement.

U.S. CONCERN OVER ACCUSATIONS ​

The United States has voiced "deep concern" over Canada’s accusations and U.S. Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti said on Wednesday "those who are responsible must be held accountable".

"We hope traditional friends and partners will cooperate in getting to the bottom of it," Indian news agency ANI, in which Reuters has a minority stake, quoted Garcetti as saying.





"We encourage India to fully cooperate. We urge them to fully cooperate," Kirby told reporters. White House national security spokesman John Kirby said on Wednesday that the United States was "deeply concerned" about Canada's allegations.

'ANTI-TERROR CRACKDOWN' BY INDIA​