India Takes Anti-Israel stand at UN; Votes in favour of UNHRC Resolution against Israel

So called leader of Hindus is such a pathetic weakling
and India is feeding 350 million Muslims.specially if 10 million Hindus are getting their paychecks from Muslims
They are your citizens, they belong to the land they live in... what is this nonsense as if they belong in Pakistan? If you hate them so much, make a seperate nation for them.and India is feeding 350 million Muslims.
We can take our 10 million Hindus back and send 350 million to your Muslamic countries
strange, online pajeets are the fiercest bootlickers of zionist settlers in occupied palestine.
Yes, and those people refused. Also, Pakistan is not big enough. And since those people belong in the land they reside in, logically they have the right to their land. They can make another country of their own.Hmm we did make one in 1947
hey pajeet calm down no need to go arse over tits. your pitaa shree has blocked the resolution so hold your tits and drink some cow-ca colaSo called leader of Hindus is such a pathetic weakling
And they still won't go if a country is given to them. A Haryanvi muslim for example would prefer to live in Haryana or a cosmopolitan city where there are ample opportunities i.e. Gurugram where much of the people speak Haryanvi and there are ample job opportunities from MNCs, same goes for any other muslim community in India. Thats why a lot of them didn't migrate to Pakistan nor would want to even if given a fully sponsored one-way ticket because they know nobody would speak their mother tongue over there and there wouldn't be as many opportunities as there are in Indian cities.Yes, and those people refused. Also, Pakistan is not big enough. And since those people belong in the land they reside in, logically they have the right to their land. They can make another country of their own.
I can't comment on that, but seeing as there are more and more problems between Hindus and Muslims in India, I think it is only a matter of time where groups will be formed, and eventually people will start to move around. Maybe I am mistaken, either way, nothing to do with Pakistan, and no reason to involve Pakistan.And they still won't go if a country is given to them. A Haryanvi muslim for example would prefer to live in Haryana or a cosmopolitan city where there are ample opportunities i.e. Gurugram where much of the people speak Haryanvi and there are ample job opportunities from MNCs, same goes for any other muslim community in India.
Most of these don't matter to anyone since both of them are happy to self-victimise themselves. If a Muslim guy gets lynched and it becomes a national headline then entire muslim community will speak Islam khatre me hai, and when a muslim guy lynches a hindu then entire Hindu community will scream Hindu khatre me hai and this sadistic comedy from pre-partition times still continues and will still continue. So thats why both of the communities ignore these things after a few days.problems between Hindus and Muslims in India