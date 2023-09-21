muhammadhafeezmalik
India suspends visas for Canadians as row escalates
India has suspended visa services for Canadian citizens amid an escalating row over the killing of a Sikh separatist on Canadian soil.
Visa service provider BLS posted a message from India's mission blaming "operational reasons" for the decision.
Tensions flared this week after Canada said it was investigating "credible allegations" linking India with the murder of the separatist leader.
India angrily rejected the allegation calling it "absurd".
Analysts say relations between the countries, which have been strained for months, are now at an all-time low.
The message about the suspension of visas was first posted on the BLS website on Thursday.
"Important notice from Indian Mission: Due to operational reasons, with effect from 21 September 2023, Indian visa services have been suspended till further notice," it read.
India's foreign ministry refused to comment on the matter and asked the BBC to refer to the BLS website.
The move comes a day after India issued an advisory urging its citizens travelling to or living in Canada to "exercise utmost caution" in view of the "growing anti-India activities and politically-condoned hate crimes and criminal violence in Canada".
Canada has 1.4 million people of Indian origin, making up 3.7% of the country's population, according to the 2021 census. India also sends the highest number of international students to Canada - in 2022, they made up 40% of total overseas students at 320,000.
