India spends 2 billion on China BYD electric buses, BUT they are not happy? India has to pay the full cost before any delivery.

It's time to get tough with back stabbers and cheaters on China that despise Chinese products as junk all the time. Xiaomi has experienced how India ripped their earnings and pushing their huge investment in jeopardy. Good decision by BYD.
 
etylo said:
Good decision by BYD.
etylo said:
Er..fact check fail…as usual

BYD is currently producing 2,000 NEV buses in India per year.

BYD plans to increase the production capacity for electric buses in India from currently 2,000 to 5,000 per year in cooperation with their partner Olectra.

BYD to boost electric bus production in India - electrive.com

BYD plans to increase the production capacity for electric buses in India from currently 2,000 to 5,000 per year in cooperation with their partner Olectra. In addition, the order books for the T3 electric delivery van in India are to be opened soon. According to BYD, it intends to sell…
dbc said:
Er..fact check fail…as usual

BYD is currently producing 2,000 NEV buses in India per year.

BYD plans to increase the production capacity for electric buses in India from currently 2,000 to 5,000 per year in cooperation with their partner Olectra.

BYD to boost electric bus production in India - electrive.com

BYD plans to increase the production capacity for electric buses in India from currently 2,000 to 5,000 per year in cooperation with their partner Olectra. In addition, the order books for the T3 electric delivery van in India are to be opened soon. According to BYD, it intends to sell…
Xiaomi also produced their phones in India for the Indian market.


What this is talking about is that BYD is taking payment first, instead of leaving money in India to be stolen.


Kind of like what Russia is doing with Gazprom payments from European countries after getting their money stolen.
 
So what in investment ? You are just dodging from content of the video, talking nonsense.
 
Communism said:
Xiaomi also produced their phones in India for the Indian market.


What this is talking about is that BYD is taking payment first, instead of leaving money in India to be stolen.


Kind of like what Russia is doing with Gazprom payments from European countries after getting their money stolen.
I bet you didn’t watch the video. The video says BYD China is refusing to supply 500 NEV buses for 2 Billion Yuan and is demanding payment upfront. Now why would India beg China for 500 NEV buses when 2,000 BYD NEV buses are made in India by Olectra, The Indian government can simply procure 500 buses from Olectra.

Heck the Indian’s can buy BYD buses from BYD US or BYD Hungary. They don’t have to deal with BYD China.
 
Looks like that analysis that 82% of IPs connecting to this site are from India are accurate.


Pretending not to know how payment works now :blah:.
 
dbc said:
I bet you didn’t watch the video. The video says BYD China is refusing to supply 500 NEV buses for 2 Billion Yuan and is demanding payment upfront. Now why would India beg China for 500 NEV buses when 2,000 BYD NEV buses are made in India by Olectra, The Indian government can simply procure 500 buses from Olectra.

Heck the Indian’s can buy BYD buses from BYD US or BYD Hungary. They don’t have to deal with BYD China.
You didn't get from the video, apparently India agreed to pay the cost in advance. You just have to ask the Indian gov why they are not getting these new energy buses from other companies you mentioned if the buses are of comparable prices, qualities and environ tech.
 
Communism said:
Pretending not to know how payment works now :blah:.
Lol, in international trade, when there is no trust between the buyer and seller the seller will ether insist on a letter of credit issued from an international financial institution or will require an escrow. The payment issue is entirely de-risked through a trusted intermediary. There is no scenario in which the seller will decline an order because they are afraid of non-payment. There are ways to mitigate the risk, it happens everyday in international trade. Chinese supplier accept LOC from US, EU, Japanese, Russian banks every day.
 
etylo said:
You didn't get from the video, apparently India agreed to pay the cost in advance. You just have to ask the Indian gov why they are not getting these new energy buses from other companies you mentioned if the buses are of comparable prices, qualities and environ tech.
BYD manufactures 2,000 buses in India each year. So why is BYD China even in the discussion, the Indian government can simply procure the buses from BYD India.
 
dbc said:
BYD manufactures 2,000 buses in India each year. So why is BYD China even in the discussion, the Indian government can simply procure the buses from BYD India.
You have to ask Indian gov why, are the buses of the same type with the same enviro tech. standards
 
The video and the dimwits arguing based on that are silly. Here is proof to the contrary right from BYD website, that they have been succesfully operating in India for 15 years.

BYD India Celebrates 15 Years of Successful Operations in India - BYD USA

CHENNAL, INDIA (3/7/2022) - BYD India, a subsidiary of the Warren Buffett-backed world’s leading new energy vehicle manufacturer BYD, celebrated 15 years of successful business operations in India. The globally renowned maker of pure electric vehicles, BYD, is known for bringing to India some of...
ProudThamizhan said:
The video and the dimwits arguing based on that are silly. Here is proof to the contrary right from BYD website, that they have been succesfully operating in India for 15 years.

BYD India Celebrates 15 Years of Successful Operations in India - BYD USA

CHENNAL, INDIA (3/7/2022) - BYD India, a subsidiary of the Warren Buffett-backed world’s leading new energy vehicle manufacturer BYD, celebrated 15 years of successful business operations in India. The globally renowned maker of pure electric vehicles, BYD, is known for bringing to India some of...
Indian business men have the reputation of being cheaters.
 
These Chinese jokers have come up with a new theory. They keep quoting Xiaomi’s case regarding tax evasion as an example. They don’t even want to know about the case.
These jokers don’t realise that Xiaomi and few other Chinese companies would have left India if the conditions were really so bad for business. These companies doing business of billions of USD know better then these clowns about the realities here.

Not their fault. CCP might have removed a part of their brain that gives critical thinking to a human being.
 
VkdIndian said:
These Chinese jokers have come up with a new theory. They keep quoting Xiaomi’s case regarding tax evasion as an example. They don’t even want to know about the case.
These jokers don’t realise that Xiaomi and few other Chinese companies would have left India if the conditions were really so bad for business. These companies doing business of billions of USD know better then these clowns about the realities here.

Not their fault. CCP might have removed a part of their brain that gives critical thinking to a human being.
Fool, there too many international companies hit block in the slum land and got bullied by the cheaters, troubled companies such Foxxcom, Wistron, Apple, Intel and Xiaomi are just few cases. La La land is no good for business investments is a fact.


Foxconn dumps $19.5 billion Vedanta chip plan in blow to India

Taiwan's Foxconn has withdrawn from a $19.5 billion semiconductor joint venture with Indian metals-to-oil conglomerate Vedanta, it said on Monday, in a setback to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's chipmaking plans for India.
Apple's India production dream hindered by low yields and a lack of urgency | AppleInsider

Apple's push to shift production away from China and into India is a tougher challenge than first thought, with yield issues and a lower sense of urgency reportedly holding back the project.
Riots at Apple supplier’s India plant cause up to $7 million in damage

Enraged workers reportedly caused millions of dollars in damage at an Apple supplier’s factory in India where they protested poor labor conditions over the weekend. Thousands of contract work…
