India: Singapore Government Wealth Fund Temasek to invest $10 billion more in India - HC Wong

MC Interview: Temasek's mega India plan to pump in up to $10 bn over three years
The firm is looking to deepen its presence in India across financial services, tech, consumer and healthcare and will also explore new areas in energy transition and decarbonisation
www.moneycontrol.com
Singapore and South East Asia's largest bank i.e. DBS Bank has also setup an International Financial Services Banking Unit in GIFT City yesterday
And Singapore Stock Exchange's SGX Nifty got shifted to GIFT and became GIFT Nifty bringing in $7.5 billion worth of trade to India
