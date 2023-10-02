What's new

India Sends Hijra (Transgender) Person to Win Asian Games Bronze in Women's Category: Another Indian Competitor "Outs" the Fact

Nandini Agasara refutes Swapna Barman's 'transgender' allegations: Will take up this issue with AFI​

Story by Nitin Kumar Srivastava •14h

1696279971035.png


Asian Games Bronze medallist Nandini Agasara has refuted the transgender allegations made by compatriot Swapna Barman, challenging her. Asserting her identity as a woman, Agasara expressed her disappointment over the controversy marring her victory and revealed plans to take up the issue with the Athletics Federation of India (AFI).
1696279950823.png

"I know what I am. Ask her to show proof. I will also show that I have won the medal for India. I only want to do well for the country. Now we have won, so people have started talking about it. I will take up this issue with AFI for sure. I wanted to enjoy the moment of winning the medal but going back to India as my mother is not well," Nandini told India Today.

Swapna took to social media to claim that Nandini is a transgender person, which is against athletics rules. It should be noted that Swapna did not mention Nandini's name, but given that she won the bronze medal, it is clear who Swapna was aiming for.

"I have lost my Asian Games bronze medal to transgender women at the 19th Asian Games held in Hangzhou, China. I want my medal back as it is against the rules of our athletics. Help me and support me please. #protestforfairplay," Swapna had posted.

Video here,


However, Swapna later deleted her post from X, where she had made the allegations. Barman told India Today that such a performance is not possible in four months. Barman said that she thought that Agasara would not compete in the Asian Games.

Swapna was in contention for a silver medal after a strong start in the 100 m hurdles, but she fell behind after failing to clear the 1.73m mark in the high jump. She also had a disappointing shot put performance, finishing third-last.

Agasara, a 20-year-old athlete from Telangana, clinched the bronze medal in the women's heptathlon event at the Asian Games with a personal best score of 5712 points. She had finished just four points ahead of Barman, who ended up in fourth place with 5708 points.
https://www.msn.com/en-in/news/othe...-with-afi/ar-AA1hxYCF?fullscreen=true#image=2

www.outlookindia.com

India At Asian Games 2023: 'Lost My Medal To Transgender,' Claims Swapna Barman

Nandini won the bronze medal in the women's heptathlon in Hangzhou, while Swapna failed to defend her crown, settling for the fourth position on Sunday.
www.outlookindia.com www.outlookindia.com
 

