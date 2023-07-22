What's new

India rejects BYD's $1 billion factory proposal, Economic Times reports

NEW DELHI, July 22 (Reuters) - India has rejected Chinese automaker BYD Co's (002594.SZ) proposal to set up a $1 billion factory in India in partnership with Hyderabad-based Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Ltd, the Economic Times reported on Saturday.

Reuters reported this month that BYD had submitted a $1 billion investment proposal to build electric cars and batteries in India in partnership with a local company.

Reuters could not independently verify the contents of The Economic Times' report.

India's Department of Commerce, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) had sought opinions from other departments on the investment proposal, the report said.

"Security concerns with respect to Chinese investments in India were flagged during the deliberations," the report quoted an Indian official as saying.

Writing by Sarita Chaganti Singh; editing by Jason Neely
 
Cheepek said:
Why don't they setup a factory in their deeper than Himalayas fren Pakistan or shonar Bongoland? :(
Bongos cannot manufacture a cycle on their own, and have to import parts and spares from China. Recently Germany launched a probe to look into that matter, as many Chinese brands have been shipping bicycles to Europe, with made in Bangladesh tag.

thefinancialexpress.com.bd

Bicycle export to Germany faces blow

Bangladeshi-made bicycle export to its largest market Germany is facing a blow following German imposition of anti-dumping duty with other tariffs suspecting its Bangladeshi origin, sources said. Presently, Bangladesh alone earns around 25 per cent of its total bicycle export volume from the EU co
thefinancialexpress.com.bd thefinancialexpress.com.bd

You have to wonder why there is no car or motorcycle brands of their own for a nation of 200 million.
 

