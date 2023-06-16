What's new

India ramp-up LAC infra, troop presence, op logistics

NG Missile Vessels

1686932990988.png

430-m bridge built by BRO over River Shyok

At the time of the Galwan clash, a month after PLA intrusions were detected along the Line of Actual Control in 2020, the Indian military infrastructure in the region was sparse, with just a division strength of around 15,000 troops of the Leh-based XIV Corps guarding the LAC there.

Three years later, winds of change have swept this Union Territory in terms of sheer troop density and the scale of infrastructure developed there.

Nearly 50,000 additional troops – more than the population of Leh itself – were deployed to eastern Ladakh in the immediate aftermath of the Galwan Valley clashes.
1686932646674.png

A satellite image taken of the Galwan Valley in Ladakh. (Source: Planet Labs)

While earlier, just one of XIV Corps’ two divisions were specifically tasked with looking at the border, there are now more than two divisions of troops deployed at the LAC including a Rashtriya Rifles force that was moved from J&K. Additional reserves have been deployed in the depth areas, including elements of a Strike Corps. This was done after the Army carried out a reorientation of all its Strike Corps in 2021.

The last three years have also seen the deployment of a plethora of modern equipment for Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) in eastern Ladakh and deployment of additional mechanised and armoured regiments, up from 4-5 regiments to 10-12. Additional repair and recovery elements have been put in place for armoured vehicles, and cater to wear and tear.

To facilitate quick deployment of soldiers to the LAC and their accommodation and living, the last three years have been devoted to aggressive construction of military infrastructure – additional roads, tracks, bridges, permanent defences, habitat and shelters for troops in areas unoccupied earlier. This is a sea change from the past when troops were mostly responsible for patrolling and monitoring the borders.
1686932737149.png

While tensions had been building up since May 2020 with the increasing presence of Chinese troops near the LAC and instances of a few minor confrontations that month, the deployment of additional troops and equipment, and the rapid boom in military infrastructure began after the Galwan Valley incident.

India and China have held 18 rounds of military talks and 27 meetings of the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on India-China Border Affairs (WMCC) so far. The talks have led to disengagement of troops at the post 2020 friction points with the creation of buffer zones, but legacy issues such as Depsang Plains and Demchok continue to fester, leading to limited or no patrolling by Indian troops at these points.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1566349003561877506

The last three years have seen a massive push towards infrastructure development which includes creation of military posts, living habitat and gun positions, apart from new roads, bridges, tracks, tunnels and helipads.

According to data accessed by The Indian Express, the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) completed 19 infrastructure projects in 2021 and 26 in 2022 in Ladakh alone. It has set a target of completing 54 projects this year. These include roads and bridges among other miscellaneous projects.

A high priority project which the BRO is expected to complete soon is the construction of an alternate route to Daulat Beg Oldie, which will begin from Sassoma along the Nubra river and traverse through Sasser La and Gapshan before joining the main 255-km long Durbuk-Shyok-DBO road running along the LAC.

Other important strategic projects include the Saser-Brangza bridge, the Shinku La tunnel linking the pass connecting Himachal Pradesh with Ladakh.

Roads connecting Khalste to Batalik, Kargil to Dumgil and Khalsar to Shyok and Tangtse to Lukung and a tunnel at Hambotingla and a tunnel on the DS-DBO road are the other projects. Additionally, bridges on the DS-DBO road have been upgraded to Class 70 specifications, which can carry vehicle weight up to 70 tonnes.

Development and improvement of helipads and advanced landing grounds at several strategic locations of Ladakh, including those existing at Chushul and DBO, Nyoma, Hanle and Thakung, have also been carried out in the last three years.

To boost border infrastructure, particularly along the LAC in eastern Ladakh, an allocation of Rs 5,000 crore was made this financial year, up from Rs 3,500 crore in 2022-23.

Communication networks right up to forward posts, logistics bases, underground shelters to meet the needs of the enhanced troop density, secure and robust supply chain, and adequate stocking facilities have been developed in recent months.

Habitats to house 22,000 troops and technical storage for 450 armoured personnel carriers and guns have also been constructed closer to the LAC.

Permanent defences and protective shelters are being constructed so that troops living close to the LAC can react quickly to any contingency.

With no immediate clarity on moves towards de-escalation of troops from either side, Defence officers say the focus will remain on construction of more military infrastructure to sustain troops in the Ladakh region. This, they underline, has significantly eased supply chains and boosted operational logistics.


Indians digging their own grave.

Chinese PLA will use these infrastructure to invade, destroy and balkanize India. :yahoo:

Inside India's strategic Zojila Tunnel near the tense China border
1686985316384.png

ZOJILA, India -- Workers tunneling deep into the mountains near India's contentious border with China are racing to complete a road connection that promises to become a linchpin of New Delhi's defense strategy, as both sides build up infrastructure.

The Zojila Tunnel in the Himalayas is due to connect Ganderbal in Kashmir with the town of Drass in the Kargil district of Ladakh. Billed as Asia's longest two-way road tunnel at around 13 kilometers, according to the Indian government and contractor, it promises to cut travel times across the Zojila Pass from as long as three hours to just 20 minutes. This will save fuel while ensuring all-year connectivity.

Project Manager Harpal Singh recently told Nikkei Asia that the work, which began in 2020, is being hastened to make the project functional for army vehicles during the winter. "In case of an extreme national emergency, or if a war with China were to break out, army trucks would be allowed to pass through" in 2025, he said.

The project was originally expected to be completed by the end of 2026. But it has been tough going, partly due to the harsh environment. In January, an avalanche killed two laborers and damaged equipment.

"As of now, approximately 6.5 km out of the total 13 km of drilling has been completed," Singh said. "The project is expected to open for all traffic in 2028."
1686985386294.png


Shifting geopolitics have only underscored the urgency of the estimated $830 million tunnel and road project led by India's Megha Engineering & Infrastructures Ltd. (MEIL).

Concerns about conflict are more than hypothetical. In 2020, Indian and Chinese troops clashed in hand-to-hand combat in Ladakh's Galwan Valley. Since then, the situation has remained volatile, while the rivals have been pouring money into infrastructure near the de facto boundary that separates them, known as the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

"Despite repeated disengagement agreements since 2020, both sides have deepened their relative footholds along the border, bringing in new combined-arms brigades and building additional infrastructure," the United States Institute of Peace noted in a report published at the end of May. "China, in particular, has focused on building up infrastructure along the LAC," it added, noting that this was in line with a 2021 Chinese law stipulating that the state should "promote coordination between border defense and social, economic development in border areas".

The tunnel, once it is at least partially open, promises to solve a logistical problem for India, as the national Highway between Srinagar, the capital of Kashmir, and Ladakh's Zojila stretch is covered in snow throughout the winter, hindering road traffic and isolating the border region from the rest of country.

S.P. Sinha, a retired army major general, said the new tunnel will ensure year-round road access for the armed forces, bolstering national security. "Logistics will remain intact throughout the year, movement and upgradation of equipment will be quick," he said, while the tunnel will "assure proper mobilization of army traffic and emergency evacuation" throughout the year. This, he said, "will put India in a good position if tension between India and China escalates."
1686985450462.png

The workers constructing the tunnel face another formidable adversary: nature itself.

One recent morning, as light washed over snowcapped peaks, Sartaj Ahmed, 42, went through his ritual of putting on a reflective vest, rubber gloves and a helmet before hopping into an open-roof SUV that would take him and other workers from their makeshift accommodation to the construction site. "Risk is always looming, since nature is unpredictable," he said. Rocks and other hazards in these mountains at over 3,500 meters above sea level "pose a constant threat" that could lead to serious injuries or even death, he said.

Ishtiyaq Wani, in charge of safety on the project, stressed that "safety team members are always inside the tunnel with workers."

Ishtiyaq Wani, in charge of safety on the project, stressed that "safety team members are always inside the tunnel with workers."

"If any critical incident happens, our teams take swift action. ... Safety of our workers is the first [priority]," he said.

Despite the risks, some workers find satisfaction in the project's importance. "I take pride in working here," said a man who works as a tunnel blaster. "It gives me immense peace to be part of this strategic project, which will bring ease and will connect the people of Ladakh."
1686985501238.png

Beyond the strategic significance of finishing the tunnel, experts and locals say it will have clear economic and quality-of-life benefits, too.

Due to its location, the Ladakh region depends on Kashmir for basic necessities. The risk of road closures means it is crucial to stockpile essentials during the brief summer. The limited availability of goods often results in inflated prices.

Akeel Zakari, a resident of Drass who attends college in Srinagar, expressed frustration with the road conditions in winter. During vacations, he returns to visit family, but the blockages mean he must leave early and he has even missed significant amounts of class time.

Zakari said that in winter, the only reliable way to reach Srinagar is by air. But this means tickets are both scarce and expensive. He is counting on the tunnel to provide a more convenient option throughout the year.

Experts say that upon completion, the tunnel will save millions of rupees in fuel, which will also benefit the army.

"As Zojila Tunnel will be the shortest route to reach the border, military expenditure spent on mobilizing army transport and heavy raw machinery will be reduced to a large extent, cutting down the fuel costs," said Singh, the retired major general.
BRO, which is at the centre of the India’s border infrastructure push, has completed nearly 300 crucial projects, including roads, tunnels, bridges and airfields, in the country’s farthest frontiers during the last three years at a cost of ₹8,000 crore to boost military mobility and logistics support for deployed forces, he said.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1699716518823784662

While 205 of these BRO projects were dedicated to the country during the last two years, defence minister Rajnath Singh will inaugurate 90 projects on September 12, including 23 roads, 63 bridges, the Nechiphu tunnel in Arunachal Pradesh and two airfields in West Bengal.

Highlight of the ceremony will be the inauguration of state of the art 422.9 m span Class 70 RCC Devak bridge on Bishnah-Kaulpur-Phulpur Road in J&K from the site. Devak bridge is of strategic importance to our defence forces and will facilitate speedy induction of troops, heavy equipment and mechanised vehicles to forward areas and will also boost socio-economic development of the region

On the same day, Singh will remotely lay the foundation stone for the upgradation of the Nyoma airfield near the LAC in eastern Ladakh to a full-fledged base for fighter operations. A crew of women officers will spearhead the Nyoma project, as first reported by Hindustan Times.

Another 60 key projects will be completed by the year-end, including the Sela tunnel in Arunachal Pradesh, the world’s longest twin-lane tunnel above 13,000 feet that will allow faster deployment of weapons and soldiers to forward areas in the Tawang sector. (The tunnel will be ready by the end of September.)

BRO has also completed the construction of 59 of the 61 strategic roads assigned to it near the Chinese border in Ladakh, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh, Chaudhry said. The two remaining roads --- the Munsiyari-Milam road in Uttarakhand and the Banga-Janga-Gompa to Naga GG road in Arunachal Pradesh --- are expected to be ready by 2025. These 61 roads together account for a total length of 3,417 km.

“Infrastructure construction has picked up speed during the last few years,” Chaudhry said. BRO constructed an average of 934 km of roads every year during 2020-23, compared to 809 km per year during 2015-20, and 632 km per year during 2008-15, official data shows. Bridge construction has also moved at a brisk pace. It built an average of 3,652 m of bridges every year during 2020-23, compared to 2,715 m per year during 2015-20, and 1,224 m per year during 2008-15.

Funding for projects has gone up significantly over the years and BRO has received unqualified support from the highest levels of the government, he said.

BRO’s expenditure, which ranged from ₹3,305 crore per year to ₹4,670 crore per year during 2008-17, has climbed steadily in recent years and is projected to be around ₹15,000 crore in 2023-24, the data shows. The expenditure stood at ₹12,340 crore in 2022-23, ₹9,375 crore in 2021-22, ₹8,763 crore in 2020-21 and ₹7,737 crore in 2019-20.

“Infusion of latest technologies was possible because of availability of funds. These technologies have helped us tide over many construction challenges and facilitated speedy execution of projects,” Chaudhry added.
 

