What's new

India plans to ban critical minerals export

tonyget

tonyget

FULL MEMBER
Joined
Jun 5, 2008
Messages
546
Reaction score
1
Country
China
Location
New Zealand

In a strategic move aimed at ensuring India’s self-sufficiency in crucial minerals, which are vital for defence, aerospace, and battery storage industries, the government is considering imposing an export ban on four key metals — lithium (Li), beryllium (Be), niobium (Nb), and tantalum (Ta).

“The government is planning to introduce a ban on the export of these minerals because of their importance in powering sectors critical to national security and technological advancements,” a senior official said.
 

Similar threads

Skull and Bones
Scientists Find Rare Earth Elements Reserve In Andhra Pradesh: Report
Replies
0
Views
490
Skull and Bones
Skull and Bones
Skull and Bones
Lithium reserves found in Rajasthan — How big is it and why it's important
Replies
7
Views
471
M.Bison
M.Bison
kaykay
In a first, Lithium reserve found in Jammu and Kashmir
2 3 4 5
Replies
66
Views
5K
CallSignMaverick
CallSignMaverick
StraightEdge
Zimbabwe has banned all lithium exports
Replies
12
Views
815
Beast
B
beijingwalker
China is home and dry in the EV battery race, India has no other choice but to co-operate with China
Replies
1
Views
197
etylo
E

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom