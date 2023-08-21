India plans to ban critical minerals export

tonyget
https://www.business-standard.com/india-news/centre-likely-to-ban-export-of-four-critical-new-energy-mineral-123081800688_1.html
In a strategic move aimed at ensuring India’s self-sufficiency in crucial minerals, which are vital for defence, aerospace, and battery storage industries, the government is considering imposing an export ban on four key metals — lithium (Li), beryllium (Be), niobium (Nb), and tantalum (Ta).
“The government is planning to introduce a ban on the export of these minerals because of their importance in powering sectors critical to national security and technological advancements,” a senior official said.