India: Phull Sapport Ijrael Sir!

They still wont get bob pics.
Man,I don't understand a thing: Do they actually expect Netanyahu to read their comments? To send them a friend request? They think he will even see the replies?They still wont get bob pics.
I like Bob, If I lived in Canada, i'd vote for Bob.The only bob they can have this gem please vote for bob
The problem is that the majority of these people have a narrow world view and poorly educated, they only know what they are spoon fed by their communities, and as such they can't see beyond their nose. It is a strange thig to witness, also their obsession with foreign women is worrying... Do you recall the comments from Indians during the start of the Ukraine war, ewww.Man,I don't understand a thing: Do they actually expect Netanyahu to read their comments? To send them a friend request? They think he will even see the replies?
I imagine 5,000,000 Indians trying to send a friend request to Netanyahu on FB or Instagram. Like "Hello sir,I deeply admire you AND you are someone I want to become like because you are strong man and you care for your contry..." etc.
What,do they expect Netanyahu to reply to them and go like "Thank you my friend! I will never forget this! Israel is counting on you!"?
Historically India had been pro Palestine, Its sad that these online RSS bots tarnish their nations Image. They are the Indian version of Zaid Hamid Fans:If you ignore Indian comments online and look at its official foreign policy, India has been one of the most pro Palestinian non muslim-country in the world for some reasons I don't know, previously I thought it was more about securing our oil interests as most our fuel imports (as well as remittances) come from Gulf Arab countries, but that doesn't make sense now as most of those countries have cordial relations with Israel behind closed doors (some even openly). Have Palestinian govt acknowledged India assistance. View attachment 962332