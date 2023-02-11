What's new

India-Pakistan is Next ! Dutch Researcher Who Predicted Turkey-Syria Earthquake

The death toll from the tragic Turkey-Syria earthquake continues to rise. Amidst this, speculations regarding the location of the next possible earthquake began surfacing. While the world is still recovering from the horrific earthquake earlier this week, India, Pakistan, and Afghanistan could be next in line.

Three days prior to the Turkey-Syria earthquake, a Dutch researcher Frank Hoogerbeets took to Twitter to predict this occurrence. More recently, he shed light on seismic activities taking place in India, Pakistan as well as Afghanistan.

In a video that has now gone viral, Hoogerbeets noted that an earthquake with high magnitude will start in Afghanistan. This activity would then shift to Pakistan and India while finally ending in the Indian Ocean.

As seen in the above-mentioned video, the Dutch researcher says,

“…these areas could be next candidate for larger seismic activity if we look at the atmospheric fluctuations but again keep in mind that these are rough estimates and not all large earthquakes leave a footprint in the atmosphere they do not always announce themselves.”


However, it should be noted that atmospheric fluctuations cannot always detect major earthquakes. Hoogerbeets pointed out that these estimations were rather tentative.

Pakistan dismissed these claims. The Pakistan Meteorological Department [PMD] Director Shahid Abbas stated,

“There is no scientific basis for earthquake predictions. Pakistan has its own state-of-the-art monitoring system which is keeping an eye on the aftershocks in Turkiye and Syria.”

oogerbeets’ initial prediction about the Turkey-Syria earthquake​

An earthquake of 7.8 magnitude took place on Monday in Turkey and Syria. The death toll has crossed 16,000 as rescuers continue to get into the debris looking for survivors. The earthquake occurred on Feb.6. Hoogerbeets took to Twitter on Feb.3. highlighting the possibility of an earthquake of 7.5 magnitude.

Dutch Researcher Who Predicted Turkey-Syria Earthquake Says India-Pakistan is Next

The death toll from the tragic Turkey-Syria earthquake continues to rise. Amidst this, speculations regarding the location.....
Those pink lines show parts of China, Bhutan and Bangladesh don't they? Of course the seismic shocks might affect the Bengal area too I guess.
Hope our Govt is ready for any such issue
This year is proving to be, a very nasty one with just about a month or two gone by.
May God help us all
 
Why not European countries or other developed countries?
 
indushek said:
Why would you want such disaster, on anybody? Either developed or developing. Let us pray, our region is saved and there is no loss of life please.
When did the member wish Europe such a disaster? Are you Indians having reading comprehension?

Too many Indians on this forum. The moderators need to start cleaning up real fast or another earthquake might be in the making on PDF.
 
Dalit said:
When did the member wish Europe such a disaster? Are you Indians having reading comprehension?

Too many Indians on this forum. The moderators need to start cleaning up real fast or another earthquake might be in the making on PDF.
I think you are the one having comprehension problems here, please do read his post above.
Am sure the mods will be doing their job, please don't worry about it.
 
What's horrifying is that he was true, once again.
He said earthquake will hit us in next 48 hours and it did.
Earthquake tremors in Delhi-NCR

Earthquake tremors were felt in Delhi and NCR region on Tuesday afternoon.
Will a big earthquake hit Pak? Expert who predicted Turkiye-Syria quake says...

Frank Hoogerbeets, a Dutch researcher, who predicted the earthquakes in Turkiye and Syria earlier this year, said a quake could originate near Pakistan. His prediction has drawn concerns among people, but he clarified regarding the same.
