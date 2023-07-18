What's new

India needs to grow at 7.6% a year for 25 yrs to be a developed nation -cenbank

GamoAccu

GamoAccu

FULL MEMBER
Joined
Jun 2, 2020
Messages
1,753
Reaction score
-2
Country
United States
Location
United States
MUMBAI, July 17 (Reuters) - India will need to grow at a rate of 7.6% annually for the next 25 years to become a developed nation, according to a research paper published by the central bank in its monthly bulletin on Monday.

India's per capita income is currently estimated at $2,500, while it must be more than $21,664 by 2047, as per World Bank standards, to be classified as a high-income country.

"To achieve this target, the required real GDP compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) for India works out to be 7.6% during 2023-24 to 2047-48," according to the study by the Reserve Bank of India's economic research department.

In nominal terms, which includes the impact of inflation, the economy would need to clock a CAGR of 10.6%, said the study, which does not represent the RBI's official view.

"It may, however, be mentioned that the best (nominal growth) India achieved over a period of consecutive 25 years in the past is a CAGR of 8.1% during 1993-94 to 2017-18."

To reach that level of sustained growth, India requires investment in physical capital and reforms across sectors covering education, infrastructure, healthcare and technology, the study said.

The country's industrial and services sector would need to grow at over 13% annually for these 25 years for India to achieve developed economy status, it said.


www.reuters.com

India needs to grow at 7.6% a year for 25 yrs to be a developed nation -cenbank bulletin

India will need to grow at a rate of 7.6% annually for the next 25 years to become a developed nation, according to a research paper published by the central bank in its monthly bulletin on Monday.
www.reuters.com www.reuters.com
 

Similar threads

GamoAccu
India's GDP to be $20 trillion, per capita income $10k by 2047: Debroy
Replies
8
Views
530
nahtanbob
N
Raj-Hindustani
The space industry is on its way to reach $1 trillion in revenue by 2040, Citi says
Replies
3
Views
56
Kuru
Kuru
N
PLI scheme may push Apple to up iPhone production in India to over 18% by FY25
Replies
4
Views
246
Skull and Bones
Skull and Bones
W
Indian economy estimated to grow at 7% in 2022-23, first advanced estimates show
Replies
5
Views
621
Indos
Indos
N
Morgan Stanley: At $332 billion in 2022-23, India’s services exports are now 150 percent of the $218 billion recorded in 2019
Replies
1
Views
427
NG Missile Vessels
N

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom