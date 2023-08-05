India needs to be kicked out of G20

Abdul Rehman Majeed
India needs to be kicked out of the G20
Last year Indonesia hosted the G20 and it was a grand success.
This years G20 has been a great failure thanks to India leading it this year.
Till now neither there is any achivement nor agreemnt.
Even Putin is not interested in attending it inspite of assurances from India that he won't be arrested.
The G20 summit next month is going to be colossal failure with leader after leader planning to skip the G20 summit meeting.
Indian slaves will always be slaves.
Slaves can never lead.
