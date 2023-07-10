What's new

India ministry gives initial nod to buy 26 Rafales, 3 submarines from France -ANI

NEW DELHI, July 10 (Reuters) - India's defence ministry on Monday gave its initial approval to buy 26 Rafale fighter aircraft and three Scorpene submarines from France, news agency ANI reported citing sources.

The proposals will now be sent to the defence acquisition council, the country's top procurement body, and later to the government cabinet for approval with a deal likely to be announced during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to France this week, the report said.

Reporting by Shivam Patel in New Delhi; Editing by Hugh Lawson

www.reuters.com

India's defence ministry on Monday gave its initial approval to buy 26 Rafale fighter aircraft and three Scorpene submarines from France, news agency ANI reported citing sources.
