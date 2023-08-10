What's new

India minister blames unrest in neighbouring Myanmar for Manipur bloodshed

GamoAccu

GamoAccu

FULL MEMBER
Joined
Jun 2, 2020
Messages
1,795
Reaction score
-2
Country
United States
Location
United States
NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Indian Interior Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday blamed the unrest in Myanmar for the ethnic conflict in the neighbouring northeastern Indian state of Manipur, urging both sides in the Manipur dispute to resolve their dispute through dialogue.

Shah told parliament that political instability in Myanmar had prompted thousands of refugees to flee into Manipur across a porous border.

More than 180 people have been killed, many hundreds more wounded and tens of thousands made homeless in Manipur since May.

Since the coup in Myanmar in 2021 the junta has been fighting pro-democracy forces across the country. Chins in northern Myanmar and Kukis in Manipur share the same ethnic lineage.

Shah urged the two warring ethnic sides in Manipur, the majority Meiteis and the Kukis, to come to the table for peace talks and resolve the issue through dialogue.

Resentment between members of the Kuki tribe - who live in the hills, get economic benefits and quotas in government jobs and education - and the Meiteis - who control the more prosperous lowlands - spilled over as they clashed on May 3.

The violence was triggered after a court in February suggested that the special privileges granted to the Kukis, comprising 16% of the state's population, be extended to the Meiteis, who are a majority in Manipur.

The influx from Myanmar, Shah said, created “a feeling of insecurity” among the Meiteis. The February ruling added “fuel to the fire”, he said.

Speaking during the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government, Shah told parliament that the violence was slowly decreasing, as nearly 36,000 military and paramilitary troops have been deployed in the state.

He said his ministry was “keeping a very close watch to ensure peace”.

“We will do it in the shortest possible time,” he said.

Appealing to the Meiteis and Kukis, he said: "Please leave violence, come and talk to India... Come and talk to us together.”

www.yahoo.com

India minister blames unrest in neighbouring Myanmar for Manipur bloodshed

Indian Interior Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday blamed the unrest in Myanmar for the ethnic conflict in the neighbouring northeastern Indian state of Manipur, urging both sides in the Manipur dispute to resolve their dispute through dialogue. Shah told parliament that political instability in...
www.yahoo.com www.yahoo.com
 

Similar threads

hatehs
Manipur: How local Muslims are rescuing and saving Kukis and Meiteis alike from violence during organized Hindu pogroms
Replies
7
Views
235
GodToons
GodToons
hatehs
Manipur: The abandoned villages in the crosshairs of India violence
Replies
0
Views
79
hatehs
hatehs
hatehs
"Meiteis will never have peace until every Kuki is killed." - Popular Hindu Meitei Singer Releases Genocide Song Amidst Pogroms in Manipur
Replies
5
Views
157
iamnobody
iamnobody
hatehs
Hyderabad University Professor, Two Kuki Activists Have Cases Filed Against Them By Indian Court for Speaking to Media About Manipur Genocide
Replies
0
Views
66
hatehs
hatehs
beijingwalker
In India's brutal ethnic war, women are participants as well as victims
2 3 4
Replies
54
Views
617
Falcon34
F

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom