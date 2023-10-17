What's new

India keeps Pakistanis alive!!

When Asim Munir ki kaapein taangti hai, to Indian medicine hi help karti hai. Jab Sharifs ko Bukhaar aata hai to India bachata hai. Niazi ka cancer hospital would be bloody useless without Indian medicine.

Iron Brother China offers Pakistan medicine at exploitative rates only.

India se ladne ke sapne baad mein dekhna, pehle zukaam aur sardi se ladna ki koowat paida karo.

www.india.com

Pakistani Pharma Importers Owe $4,30,000 To Indian Exporters, Jaishankar In Rajya Sabha

Budget Session 2022: After suspending trade ties with India post-Balakot airstrikes, Pakistan had lifted the ban on imports of essential drugs from India due to rising Covid-19 cases in early 2022.
m.economictimes.com

Import of vital medicines from India allowed: Pakistan's drug regulatory authority

Pakistan's drugs regulatory watchdog has said that hospitals and common citizens can import vital medicines, including anti-cancer drugs and vaccines, from India for their use. There is no restriction on hospitals or the common man on importing vital medicines (anti-cancer drugs and vaccines)...
www.india.com


If india and Pakistan had the relationship as same as Canada and USA.

Than might today, Pakistan gets most of the benefits with business and trades... Even some by india.

Today only I purchased tomato at 10/kg, the good quality one...quality of little low was 5/kg.

The same might goes for others necessarily items, and even including medicines, automotive.. Etc
 
Bevvy Rosh said:
Areesh spreading Chhoti lulli energy in every thread. haha


Ab agar jalan mach rahi hai to jaa ke medicine le le, INDIAN medicine.
Woh chor yeh bata k us choti lulli walai thread ka kia hua

Lulli phir choti proof ho gayi??? :rofl:
 
El Sidd said:
Unavoidable practicality just like war.
Why not buy from Iron-brother China?

Pakistan claimed the aim of trade-ban was to show solidarity with Kashmiris. Is the resolve of Pakistani people so weak that? Their willpower crumbled for a strip of Dolo 650?

Paji said:
Lol what a stupid article. They don't even know the difference between million and billion.
Pakistani education at it's finest

ThunderCat said:
Years ago I read Bharat wanted to buy these https://dailytimes.com.pk/761822/ex...ucts-surges-during-july-april-2020-21-dawood/
Why is India a popular destination for Bangladeshi medical tourists? A study based on perceived justice by Bangladeshi patients | Emerald Insight

Why is India a popular destination for Bangladeshi medical tourists? A study based on perceived justice by Bangladeshi patients - Author: Md. Noor Un Nabi, Sarif Mohammad Khan, S.M. Misbauddin, Kaniz Fatema
www.emerald.com

India is a popular medical tourism destination for Bangladeshis, Afghans, Iranians in particular. First world patients are increasing every year.
 
Bevvy Rosh said:
Why not buy from Iron-brother China?

Pakistan claimed the aim of trade-ban was to show solidarity with Kashmiris. Is the resolve of Pakistani people so weak that? Their willpower crumbled for a strip of Dolo 650?
Pakistan should look towards Indian alternatives in the sector. As India aims to become world's food and drug basket, Pakistan has no place in such a world and must carve out a niche for herself.
 

