India keeps Pakistanis alive!!

Bevvy Rosh
FULL MEMBER
- Joined
- Mar 28, 2023
- Messages
- 222
- Reaction score
- -1
- Country
- Location
When Asim Munir ki kaapein taangti hai, to Indian medicine hi help karti hai. Jab Sharifs ko Bukhaar aata hai to India bachata hai. Niazi ka cancer hospital would be bloody useless without Indian medicine.
Iron Brother China offers Pakistan medicine at exploitative rates only.
India se ladne ke sapne baad mein dekhna, pehle zukaam aur sardi se ladna ki koowat paida karo.
Iron Brother China offers Pakistan medicine at exploitative rates only.
India se ladne ke sapne baad mein dekhna, pehle zukaam aur sardi se ladna ki koowat paida karo.
Pakistani Pharma Importers Owe $4,30,000 To Indian Exporters, Jaishankar In Rajya Sabha
Budget Session 2022: After suspending trade ties with India post-Balakot airstrikes, Pakistan had lifted the ban on imports of essential drugs from India due to rising Covid-19 cases in early 2022.
www.india.com
Import of vital medicines from India allowed: Pakistan's drug regulatory authority
Pakistan's drugs regulatory watchdog has said that hospitals and common citizens can import vital medicines, including anti-cancer drugs and vaccines, from India for their use. There is no restriction on hospitals or the common man on importing vital medicines (anti-cancer drugs and vaccines)...
m.economictimes.com