[India] IT services market cooling down

Screenshot 2023-12-03 at 3.25.33 PM.png


Infosys Ltd. and Wipro Ltd. were among companies that shocked students nationwide last month, saying they were cutting college recruitment as demand for their services cooled across the globe.

The IT companies hired particularly aggressively in the past two years as the pandemic prompted customers to spend on services and technologies enabling remote working. The top two IT companies, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. and Infosys, hired more than 284,000 graduates over that period combined.
Now the uncertainty caused by Russia’s attack on Ukraine as well as high global inflation and interest rates are causing customers around the world to hold off on spending. Meanwhile, technologies such as artificial intelligence are increasingly performing tasks previously handled by entry-level IT workers.

This is the 1st time in past 25 years that headcount fell in IT jobs.
Headcount at IT firms sees first fall in 25 years

With the six months to March typically softer for IT companies than the first half because of fewer working days, this fiscal may be the first time Indian IT companies end the year with fewer employees than they had at the start
IT Jobs.png
 

