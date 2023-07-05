India islamophobia: Muslims fear rise of religious hatred during Eid celebrations​

beijingwalker
India islamophobia: Muslims fear rise of religious hatred during Eid celebrations29/06/2023 - 15:28
Eid al-Adha is one of the most important celebrations for Muslims around the world. In India, it will be celebrated on June 29. In a country where being a Muslim means exposing yourself to the constant threat of Hindu extremists and religious nationalism promoted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, celebrating Eid has become anxiety-provoking. In some states, animal sacrifices are highly monitored, and prayers in public spaces strictly prohibited, as our team on the ground reports.