India is now the #1 emerging market to invest in, according to 85 sovereign wealth funds and 57 central banks representing $21 Trillion in assets!

Hardly surprising. India is a very poor country, even by South Asian standards.



India's poverty rate is a staggering 84% and that means there are literally well over a billion people living below the poverty line who would be more than willing to work in sweatshops for peanuts, to fuel the ever-growing western consumerism.



If someone think that's somehow going to make things easier for the poor, they're sorely mistaken. You'll only see more billionaires popping up in India. After all, there are almost a thousand billionaires in China!



Speaking of which, China has a poverty rate of just 13% and even Pakistan has a "fairly" decent ~25% poverty rate, though that's subject to change due to crushing economic challenges.



So yeah, that leaves the field wide open for India. In modern times, "business opportunity" is another way of saying "human exploitation." It's all about saving nickels and dimes to turn millions into billions.