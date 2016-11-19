What's new

India in Talks for export LCA Tejas

New Delhi’s is trying to export its indigenously assembled LCA `Tejas’ to cost-conscious countries in Asia. It is not known whether export permissions are required from foreign suppliers of critical equipment to the aircraft.

New Delhi (Sputnik) — India is trying to make the low cost and simple design of Tejas its unique selling proposition to cost-conscious countries in Asia.

“Indian government proposes to export the LCA Tejas to other countries and in this connection preliminary discussions have been held with a few friendly countries,” says Manohar Parrikar, Indian Defense Minister.

The Indian Ministry of Defense claims to have received a positive response from a few Asian nations. They have found it attractive due to its low cost and simple design. But it is not known if re-export permissions are required from overseas suppliers of components. Its engines are American, radar, helmet display and laser pod of Israeli make and Russia has supplied the canons and missiles.

India had symbolically formed the first squadron of Tejas in July this year with two initial operational configuration (IOC) aircraft. The remaining 18 jets in the same configuration will be inducted over the next two years. This will be followed by the induction of 20 Tejas in the Final Operation Configuration (FOC). The indigenous content is 59.7 per cent by value and attempts are on to localize the production of some more imported components.
The state-owned Hindustan Aeronautics Limited can currently assemble eight Tejas per annum. It has plans to double the output to 16 Aircraft per annum.

Wonder who's the "LUCKY" country:enjoy:
 
Even IAF not inducted How will any country import Tejas (Three leg cheetha)
 
Maybe it's even make up by Indian? How can it be cost effective when so many sub components from so many countries with so many hidden rules and regulations?

They think fighter jets is CPU computer?
 
FOC was supposed to be obtained by late 2011 or early 2012. What is the current status?
 
its half the price compare to gripen...
why not ,many europens will be intrested , everybody can't buy f35 , and even they buy f35 they still need a cost effective solution to fill the gaps..

to srilanka ? we should give it a pass ,we sell the railway engines and boges to them , selling tejas LCA to them will be a liability on us only, let them buy from pakistan or china ..

and i think exports should be restricted to countries who can keep these planes in good shape , otherwise countries like ecuadore will only bring bad publicity to it..
 

