What's new

India - identity crisis of 1.4 billion people

Maira La

Maira La

SENIOR MEMBER
Joined
Mar 5, 2010
Messages
4,641
Reaction score
1
Country
Bangladesh
Location
Thailand
According to Indians, 'India' produced many of 'greetest anshiant saientisht, phhilujuphhar and mathamatishan evar noun to hoomankind.'

These great people must have left lots of written work with the name of their country mentioned somewhere. Don't tell me they didn't know their country's name.

So PDF 'Indians', please quote just one line from their* written work, that correctly identifies their country as India/Hind/Sindh. Don't say India didn't exist back then, India is anshiant kantry it was always there.

* the author must have been resident of the territory that constitutes modern day India (excluding Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, IoK)
 
Last edited:
Maira La said:
According to Indians, 'India' produced many of 'greetest anshiant saientisht, phhilujuphhar and mathamatishan evar noun to hoomankind.'

These great people must have left lots of written work with the name of their country mentioned somewhere. Don't tell me they didn't know their country's name.

So PDF 'Indians', please quote just one line from their* written work, that correctly identifies their country as India/Hind/Sindh. Don't say India didn't exist back then, India is anshiant kantry it was always there.

* the author must have been resident of the territory that constitutes modern day India (excluding Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, IoK)
Click to expand...
Seriously, man.... Members are losing thier sense after opening useless thread on daily
 
"उत्तरं यत्समुद्रस्य हिमाद्रेष्चैव दक्षिणम्। वर्शं तद् भारतं नाम भारती यत्र संततिः ।।"

"The country that lies north of the ocean and south of the snowy mountains is Bharata, there dwell the descendants of Bharat".

--Vishnu Purana (400BCE)

@Maira La
 
Last edited:
Maira La said:
According to Indians, 'India' produced many of 'greetest anshiant saientisht, phhilujuphhar and mathamatishan evar noun to hoomankind.'

These great people must have left lots of written work with the name of their country mentioned somewhere. Don't tell me they didn't know their country's name.

So PDF 'Indians', please quote just one line from their* written work, that correctly identifies their country as India/Hind/Sindh. Don't say India didn't exist back then, India is anshiant kantry it was always there.

* the author must have been resident of the territory that constitutes modern day India (excluding Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, IoK)
Click to expand...

Are you having a stroke?
 
You can called us, India, hindustan, bhartiya, bharat. Bharat maa,... What makes difference here...

These are all our names..... What matters? Name!!!!!

We don't call ourself that we belong to afghanistan, irani Or others because they occupied the Indian sub region, today called Pakistan, Bangladesh, and India.

We don't try to establish relationship with them, because occupier were from the particular religion....... Even there in no similarities
 
Maira La said:
According to Indians, 'India' produced many of 'greetest anshiant saientisht, phhilujuphhar and mathamatishan evar noun to hoomankind.'

These great people must have left lots of written work with the name of their country mentioned somewhere. Don't tell me they didn't know their country's name.

So PDF 'Indians', please quote just one line from their* written work, that correctly identifies their country as India/Hind/Sindh. Don't say India didn't exist back then, India is anshiant kantry it was always there.

* the author must have been resident of the territory that constitutes modern day India (excluding Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, IoK)
Click to expand...

Quit your obsession over India. Europeans named what is India as India. Sorry they ruled the world. the name stuck,

you could have called new country of Pakistan as Muslim India or Islamic Republic of India.. you didn't.
 
Acharya Chanakya said:
"उत्तरं यत्समुद्रस्य हिमाद्रेष्चैव दक्षिणम्। वर्शं तद् भारतं नाम भारती यत्र संततिः ।।"

"The country that lies north of the ocean and south of the snowy mountains is Bharata, there dwell the descendants of Bharat".

--Vishnu Purana (400BCE)
Click to expand...
Copy of below.

Barhaspatya Samhita book of Rig Veda:
Himalyam Samarabhyaavadindusarovaram
Tam Deonirmitam Desham
Hindusthanam Prachakshate

Translation: 'The country which starts from Himalayas, the borders of which goes till the Indian ocean has been created by Devas [Deo-] and its name is Hindustan.'

Hindustan [Hind/India] is the official name, named by the original ruling caste.
 
Novus ordu seclorum said:
Copy of below.

Barhaspatya Samhita book of Rig Veda:
Himalyam Samarabhyaavadindusarovaram
Tam Deonirmitam Desham
Hindusthanam Prachakshate

Translation: 'The country which starts from Himalayas, the borders of which goes till the Indian ocean has been created by Devas [Deo-] and its name is Hindustan.'

Hindustan [Hind/India] is the official name, named by the original ruling caste.


Copy of.

Barhaspatya Samhita book of Rig Veda:
Himalyam Samarabhyaavadindusarovaram
Tam Deonirmitam Desham
Hindusthanam Prachakshate

Translation: 'The country which starts from Himalayas, the borders of which goes till the Indian ocean has been created by Devas [Deo-] and its name is Hindustan.'

Hindustan is the official name, named by the original ruling caste.
Click to expand...
approximately how old is this book ?
 
Novus ordu seclorum said:
Copy of below.

Barhaspatya Samhita book of Rig Veda:
Himalyam Samarabhyaavadindusarovaram
Tam Deonirmitam Desham
Hindusthanam Prachakshate

Translation: 'The country which starts from Himalayas, the borders of which goes till the Indian ocean has been created by Devas [Deo-] and its name is Hindustan.'

Hindustan [Hind/India] is the official name, named by the original ruling caste.


Copy of.

Barhaspatya Samhita book of Rig Veda:
Himalyam Samarabhyaavadindusarovaram
Tam Deonirmitam Desham
Hindusthanam Prachakshate

Translation: 'The country which starts from Himalayas, the borders of which goes till the Indian ocean has been created by Devas [Deo-] and its name is Hindustan.'

Hindustan is the official name, named by the original ruling caste.
Click to expand...
"Hindustan" is not a native Indian word.
"Bharata", "Bharat", "Bharatam" is the correct word.
 
Novus ordu seclorum said:
Copy of below.

Barhaspatya Samhita book of Rig Veda:
Himalyam Samarabhyaavadindusarovaram
Tam Deonirmitam Desham
Hindusthanam Prachakshate

Translation: 'The country which starts from Himalayas, the borders of which goes till the Indian ocean has been created by Devas [Deo-] and its name is Hindustan.'

Hindustan [Hind/India] is the official name, named by the original ruling caste.


Copy of.

Barhaspatya Samhita book of Rig Veda:
Himalyam Samarabhyaavadindusarovaram
Tam Deonirmitam Desham
Hindusthanam Prachakshate

Translation: 'The country which starts from Himalayas, the borders of which goes till the Indian ocean has been created by Devas [Deo-] and its name is Hindustan.'

Hindustan is the official name, named by the original ruling caste.
Click to expand...

Unofficially, name is india...

Acharya Chanakya said:
"Hindustan" is not a native Indian word.
"Bharata", "Bharat", "Bharatam" is the correct word.
Click to expand...

I usually prefer " Bharat" But at the world stages, india name is known to everyone.
 
Acharya Chanakya said:
"Hindustan" is not a native Indian word.
"Bharata", "Bharat", "Bharatam" is the correct word.
Click to expand...
Hindustan may not be originally Sanskrit, but it is the original name. Sanskrit wasn't native to the original ruling caste. Are you sure Ram is originally Sanskrit? I don't think so. Ram is also Hebrew.

Bharat is a later Scythian group, almost thousand years after the beginnings of Veda, and five hundred years after Ram. They adopted the name to show themselves as the younger brother of Ram whose name was Bharat. Kind of how Paul of Tarsus showed himself as in love with Jesus even though he hadn't met him and spoke about God in contradiction to what Jesus said.
 
Raj-Hindustani said:
Unofficially, name is india...



I usually prefer " Bharat" But at the world stages, india name is known to everyone.
Click to expand...
"India" is used only in English, "Yindu" in Mandarin, "indo" in Greek. All these words are exonym.
Just like how it is "korea" in English but in Korean it is "Hangug".

Similarly, it is "India" in English and "भारत/भारतम्" in hindi, Sanskrit, kannada etc.
 
Last edited:

Similar threads

Zornix
How healthy are India's 1.4 billion people?
2
Replies
15
Views
606
Skimming
S
W
India's 1.4 billion population could become world economy's new growth engine
Replies
3
Views
354
Indos
Indos
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
India surpasses China to become world's most populous nation with 142.86 crore people: UN data
2
Replies
28
Views
1K
mike2000 is back
mike2000 is back
hatehs
India is rewriting textbooks to appease Hindu nationalists
Replies
0
Views
71
hatehs
hatehs
CallSignMaverick
India: Blackstone, Brookfield among firms eyeing 3,335 MW data centre capacity at around $20 billion
Replies
4
Views
136
protean
P

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom