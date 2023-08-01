Maira La
SENIOR MEMBER
- Joined
- Mar 5, 2010
- Messages
- 4,641
- Reaction score
- 1
- Country
- Location
According to Indians, 'India' produced many of 'greetest anshiant saientisht, phhilujuphhar and mathamatishan evar noun to hoomankind.'
These great people must have left lots of written work with the name of their country mentioned somewhere. Don't tell me they didn't know their country's name.
So PDF 'Indians', please quote just one line from their* written work, that correctly identifies their country as India/Hind/Sindh. Don't say India didn't exist back then, India is anshiant kantry it was always there.
* the author must have been resident of the territory that constitutes modern day India (excluding Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, IoK)
These great people must have left lots of written work with the name of their country mentioned somewhere. Don't tell me they didn't know their country's name.
So PDF 'Indians', please quote just one line from their* written work, that correctly identifies their country as India/Hind/Sindh. Don't say India didn't exist back then, India is anshiant kantry it was always there.
* the author must have been resident of the territory that constitutes modern day India (excluding Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, IoK)
Last edited: