India hits $4 Trillion Mkt Cap

NEW DELHI: Much ahead of the Indian GDP hitting $4 trillion, the Indian equity market on Wednesday achieved the coveted milestone as the total market capitalisation of all BSE-listed stocks hit an all-time high figure above the Rs 333 lakh crore mark.

Among global markets, the Indian stock market is ranked fifth in terms of market value, behind the US, China, Japan and Hong Kong.

While Nifty is up over 10% so far in the calendar year, India's m-cap has increased by about Rs 51 lakh crore in 2023 led by the outperformance of small and midcap stocks as well as a flood of IPOs on Dalal Street. India had joined the coveted $3 trillion club in May 2021.

The market cap increases due to share prices going up as well as new listings in the form of IPOs.

After Fed Governor Christopher Waller flagged a possible rate cut in the months ahead, Nifty bulls got another shot in the arm today with the index zooming past the 20,000 mark for the first time since the September peak.

Foreign institutional investors, who were on a selling spree in the last two months of September and October, have now begun to be net buyers of Indian stocks. In November month so far, net FII buying stands at Rs 2,901 crore, shows NSDL data.

In the calendar year 2023, FIIs have bought Indian stocks worth about Rs 1 lakh crore while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) have outpaced dollar money by pouring in Rs 177.5 lakh crore.

"For foreign investors, the biggest concern that they have on India is valuations. They do agree with the fundamental story being great, but to the extent to which we have this sort of strong domestic inflows and the domestic investors have been also buying, that is keeping the markets a bit more expensive," said Chetan Ahya of Morgan Stanley.


As India is moving up in the world's economic order, foreign broking firm CLSA expect India's searing GDP growth to propel it to the top three of the globe’s largest economies, from just $3.4 trillion today to larger than Japan’s by 2027, hitting $29 trillion by 2047 and $45 trillion by 2052.

As India's GDP keeps inching higher, the market cap is also likely to match steps or even stay ahead. As and when the GDP doubles, the m-cap will also double assuming that the market cap to GDP ratio is 100%.

As far as Nifty and Sensex are concerned, Dalal Street bulls see the headline indices doubling in the next 5 years. Both Mark Mobius and Chris Wood, two big India bulls from the overseas market, have predicted that the Sensex will hit the 1 lakh mark in just 5 years.

"India is in a different cycle right now where we are seeing corporate upgrades. The aggregate earnings of India Inc, thus far in the July to September quarter, have increased 32% as against our expectation of 26%. India is on a roll. The index can double in the next five years from here on, and surge 4x in 10 years," market guru Raamdeo Agrawal had said recently.

India upgrades
In recent months, some major global brokerages had upgraded Indian equities to overweight positions. JP Morgan had said last month that investors can use any near term dip as an opportunity to buy and leverage on a positive historical seasonality to Lok Sabha elections.
CLSA had upgraded India to increase India portfolio allocation to 20% above the MSCI benchmark. Nomura had also upgraded the Indian equity market to overweight status saying that valuations may remain expensive.

Back in June, Goldman Sachs had also issued a report saying that it is overweight India given the medium-term growth prospects and had recommended foreign investors build exposure in this emerging market.

there's a WSJ article yesterday about the very good year India is having. Apart from the excellent performance againt almost all non-USD currencies, it implies Indian investments are bringing in a whole lot more FDI. I wonder if it is time RBI took a calculated risk and try reduce their balance sheet. This was a bold but inevitable move US treasury started about a year+ ago (after the Covid largesse) and it didn't seem to negate US growth. But then on 2nd thoughts India doesn't have energy independence, so that may backfire
 
Even 40 trillion economy can't change Indians status of street shitters....period
 
You seem really incensed that India has hit the 4tril mark :D

4 trillion US$ for a 1,4 billion population is still inadequate. A good start nonetheless. I am told by people visiting India that the landscape is changing rapidly. Mass poverty is no longer the first visible sight when landing in Mumbai or Delhi. Many visitors to Mumbai are so impressed by the airport. Clean and airy and quick entrance and exits. I recall visiting India in the 1990s. It was a norm to place a US$10 in your passport if you didn't want to be held up at customs. Militaristic dressed customs officers who were corrupt to the core were the first to greet you on arrival. Great stuff that its now been changed for the better
 
Still world will see you people and call you street shitters...longer period :lol:
 
as the moon reaches full
the loony get loonier
but as the new day dawns so noor
alas it is lost on the likes of markhoors
for all they wake up to is the gore,
that foul aroma for his breakfast
that a billion street shitters east of lahore
send with contentment to the west afore
 
LOls but still official tittle will always with you people...Street shitter will always be street shitter...
 
He cannot digest the fact that all that is his ruling army has told them for 70+ years is lies. Let him be. Helps him sleep better and not worry about inflation & dal-roti.
 
He has to digest this news first

GDP figure under PDM rule ‘turns negative’

Khaleeq Kiani Published November 29, 2023 Updated a day ago

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s gross domestic product (GDP) had contracted by 0.17 per cent rather than growing by 0.29pc during FY23 under the PDM-led coalition government while GDP growth in FY22 under the PTI regime was slightly higher than previously estimated.
This was officially confirmed on Tuesday by the National Accounts Committee (NAC) which also approved the first quarter (July-September 2023-24) GDP growth rate at 2.13pc. The government for the first time has released economic performance on a quarterly basis under a strict deadline of the International Monetary Fund (IMF).
All three results — revised for FY22 and FY23 and Quarterly National Accounts (QNA) for Q1FY24 — are based on the 2015-16 base year.
The government was obligated under the structural benchmark of IMF’s Stand-By Arrangement (SBA) that “PBS will compile and disseminate the first-quarter estimates for 2023-24 and the revised annual estimates for 2022-23 by the end of November”. As such, the NAC concluded that the national economy witnessed recovery in Q1FY24 by posting a growth of 2.13pc as compared to 0.96pc in Q1FY23.
Industrial activities, according to final results, improved from 6.83pc to 6.95pc while services from 6.59pc to 6.66pc. As such, mining and quarrying (from -7pc to -6.58pc) and electricity, gas and water supply (from 3.14pc to 3.8pc) led to improved growth in industrial activities. The improvement in services is mainly due to Information and Communication (from 16.32pc to 17.96pc) and education from 5.66pc to 5.85pc.
On the other hand, the revised GDP growth rate for 2022-23 was put at -0.17pc, which was provisionally estimated at 0.29pc in May. In the revised estimates, agriculture showed significant improvement from 1.55pc to 2.25pc.
Despite the reduction in the production of sugarcane (from 91.1 to 88 million tonnes), important crops output was revised upward from -3.20pc to 0.42pc due to an increase in production of wheat (from 27.6 to 28.2m tonnes) and maize (from 10.2 to 11m tonnes).
The other crops also declined from 0.23pc to -0.93pc due to a decline in production of green fodder (from 192.2 to 190m tonnes), fruits (-5.6pc) and oilseeds (-9.7pc). Forestry, on the other hand, improved in revised estimates from 3.93pc to 14.2pc due to higher production reported by Punjab.
However, in FY23, despite improvement in electricity, gas and water supply (from 6.03pc to 9.84pc), the industrial sector growth declined from negative 2.94pc to -3.76pc in the revised estimates due to decrease in Large-Scale Manufacturing (from -7.98pc to -9.87pc) and construction (from negative 5.53pc to -9.16pc).
The services sector growth in FY23 also declined from 0.86pc to 0.07pc due to transportation and storage (from 4.73pc to 3.27pc), information & communication (from 6.93pc to -2.55pc), finance & insurance (from -3.82pc to -8.09pc), public administration and social security ( from -7.76pc to -8.99pc), and education (from 10.44pc to 9.94pc). In the revised estimates, wholesale and retail trade slightly improved from -4.46pc to -4.01pc whereas human health and social work improved from 8.49pc to 10.57pc.
The NAC also approved the industry-wise methodology of compiling the quarterly GDP as well as a series of quarterly growth rates of GDP for various industries from the first quarter of 2016-17 to the first quarter 2023 by taking 2015-16 as the base year. This exercise was supported by local and international think tanks and multilateral institutions.
Talking about Q1FY24, the NAC estimated growth rate at 2.13pc as compared to the same period of FY23. This was supported by 5.06pc growth in agriculture, 2.48pc in industry and 0.82pc in services.
Published in Dawn, November 29th, 2023
Follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

Dawn
 

