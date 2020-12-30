What's new

India heads to a glorious Hindu revival under Modi | After 1000 Years Muslim & 100 year British Rule

India heads to a glorious Hindu revival under Modi | After 1000 Years Muslim & 100 year British Rule

There is a growing sense in ardent supporters in India that Hindus are in initial stage of its glorious Hindu revival. BJP & RSS ideology has made grips in Indian media and Indian society. Muslims, Christian, Sikhs and even Dalit Hindus are not part of that actual glorious Indian revival under PM Narendar Modi. For starters, he dominates Indian politics in a way not seen since the 1980s. Much of the domestic media acts more like a lap dog than a watchdog, amplifying the government’s talking points and savaging its critics and haters of BJP party.

Although India got punches from Pakistan in Feb 2019, Chinese which took 5 times the size of land of Manhattan from India, pandemic wreak havoc everywhere in India, businesses closing, economy breaking, lost election in Occupied Kashmir, many expensive weapons purchases to teach China and Pakistan a lesson, UAE & Saudia in Indian lap. India has made a remarkable Hindu revival which will finish the 1000 years of Islamic influence and major parts of subcontinent, and also end the British India effects which ruled from 1858 to 1947 for almost 100 years of British Raj in some parts of Pakistan and all of India.

How far is this true, after 1947 and now after 6.5 years under Modi things are now exclusive Hindu domination all over?
 
I read a comment on the internet,,,
'People claiming we ruled over you for 1000 years is like a chapraasi claiming his forefathers were zameendars'

Kinda makes sense, In this world what counts is what you are, no one cares about history. You will make a fool of yourself if you are weak and constantly talk about a past no one cares about.
 
Ghost Hobbit said:
I read a comment on the internet,,,
'People claiming we ruled over you for 1000 years is like a chapraasi claiming his forefathers were zameendars'

Kinda makes sense, In this world what counts is what you are, no one cares about history. You will make a fool of yourself if you are weak and constantly talk about a past no one cares about.
Phir BC akhand bharat l** bharat q karty ho tum(indian)???
 
ZAMURD said:
Phir BC akhand bharat l** bharat q karty ho tum(indian)???
because it is simple and makes sense. You don't need to know who balban was to support an idea that all these lands need to be integrated with their cultural roots to make it strong.
 
Ghost Hobbit said:
I read a comment on the internet,,,
'People claiming we ruled over you for 1000 years is like a chapraasi claiming his forefathers were zameendars'

Kinda makes sense, In this world what counts is what you are, no one cares about history. You will make a fool of yourself if you are weak and constantly talk about a past no one cares about.
Pakistan still rules over your mind.the obsession Indians have with pakistan speaks for it..
Pakistan can nuke you into a wasteland anytime so Pakistan is definitely not weak like you want to put it.
 
Hindu revival began during Modi's BJP.
Tremendous foundational work was done by Golwalkar and other hindu revivalists before and after partition.
It is good for Pakistan as such a religiously and ethnically diverse country cannot remain united under this ideology.
... But, this ideology will plunge the region into a cataclysmic war.
 
Ghost Hobbit said:
because it is simple and makes sense. You don't need to know who balban was to support an idea that all these lands need to be integrated with their cultural roots to make it strong.
if there was anything called bharat or whatever which I don't think so, stop living in past.
your words:
Kinda makes sense, In this world what counts is what you are, no one cares about history. You will make a fool of yourself if you are weak and constantly talk about a past no one cares about.
 
hussain0216 said:
This is Pak zameen now bub

We dumped Hinduism a long time ago 👍😂
ok question to you then-

On one hand you claim Akhand Bharat idea is a fgment and irrational.

Let me take you at your word.

But on the other hand every Pak member on this forum is doe-eyed and admiring of China who is uncompromising on binding all Han Cultural Areas at all times.

Akhand Bharat is the same idea that the Chinese follow but in the Indian context. Your hypocrisy in reasoning is therefore obvious. Don't you want the subconitinent to be like China?
 
Ghost Hobbit said:
balban was to support an idea that all these lands need to be integrated with their cultural roots to make it strong.
We unite by idea not by culture. We dont have same roots..you have adopted what we were long time back and something eventually discarded..Brahmanism can never be a modern idea.
 
ZAMURD said:
if there was anything called bharat or whatever which I don't think so, stop living in past.
your words:
Kinda makes sense, In this world what counts is what you are, no one cares about history. You will make a fool of yourself if you are weak and constantly talk about a past no one cares about.
point I made above applies to you too.
-blitzkrieg- said:
We unite by idea not by culture.
then my question above is for you too.
 
Ghost Hobbit said:
ok question to you then-

On one hand you claim Akhand Bharat idea is a fgment and irrational.

Let me take you at your word.

But on the other hand every Pak member on this forum is doe-eyed and admiring of China who is uncompromising on binding all Han Cultural Areas at all times.

Akhand Bharat is the same idea that the Chinese follow but in the Indian context. Your hypocrisy in reasoning is therefore obvious. Don't you want the subconitinent to be like China?
The difference is we hate Hindus and are friendly to the Chinese

We hated Hindus enough to tear India into 3 and we have long prepared to defend ourselves by destroying India and hindus
 
Ghost Hobbit said:
I read a comment on the internet,,,
'People claiming we ruled over you for 1000 years is like a chapraasi claiming his forefathers were zameendars'

Kinda makes sense, In this world what counts is what you are, no one cares about history. You will make a fool of yourself if you are weak and constantly talk about a past no one cares about.
That is what Modi seems to be doing, he is still fighting past wars. This man built a career with the help of Indians who just can't seem to get enough of it !
 

