India: Google to invest $10 billion in India and will also set up a FinTech Operations centre in GIFT City, Amazon to invest $26 billion as well!

CallSignMaverick

CallSignMaverick

Great Job Modiji. We wasted 65 years under Congress regime. I hope this new found pride and confidence lasts for long and India becomes one of true centers of development in the world.
Just build infra necessary for manufacturing, beyond PLI and that will be the biggest achievement for them.
Govt supporting supply chain development is what I want to see.
 
Just build infra necessary for manufacturing, beyond PLI and that will be the biggest achievement for them.
Govt supporting supply chain development is what I want to see.
We should also focus on revamping this babu system, its far better than before where they behaved like mai baap of public. BC ek Govt ka kaam ke liye, das chakkar lagana padta tha aur salaam ji hujuri upar se. Abhi thoda change hai, but it has to get far better.

India is still a lot lower on ease of doing business, we have lots to develop on.
 
We should also focus on revamping this babu system, its far better than before where they behaved like mai baap of public. BC ek Govt ka kaam ke liye, das chakkar lagana padta tha aur salaam ji hujuri upar se. Abhi thoda change hai, but it has to get far better.

India is still a lot lower on ease of doing business, we have lots to develop on.
Digitization is the way. No going to govt office for anything going forward.
 
True but, at some point one has to go to office. It has come down heavily however
It will be digitized going forward. Digital products should be developed in all local languages. That is why Google's latest investment in 100 languages product gives me great hope. Look at Korea, Japan, Germany and France for example, their governance is digital but available in their native languages. That should be our target too.
 
At this rate Gujarat might beat Maharashtra, TN and UP in becoming first trillion dollar economy state of India
Especially GIFT City, I was calling it a failed project last year but it just went on steroids, and I won't be surprised if it ends up being completed in a decade, and expansion is started.
 
Modi hai to mumkin hai.. 😂
Hona bhi chahiye, I would love to see India surpassing economic all economic blocs one by one.
Our GDP as of now is bigger than entire African Union (Africa)
We need to overtake ASEAN, OIC and subsequently EU.
Overtaking ASEAN would be easy, OIC will take a decade and EU is stagnant so we should target that in 2 decades.
 

