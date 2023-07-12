India: Global accounting firms set up shop in India's smaller cities

CallSignMaverick
FULL MEMBER
- Joined
- Mar 12, 2023
- Messages
- 1,022
- Reaction score
- 1
- Country
- Location
A report by Ernst & Young in June said it expects multinationals to set up "global capability centres" for all types of industries in tier-2 cities such as Jaipur, Vadodara, Kochi, and Chandigarh. The number of such centres could expand to 2,400 by 2030 from 1,600, adding 2.6 million jobs and over $100 billion to the economy.
In Bhubaneswar, the capital of the eastern state of Odisha, Deloitte, PwC, and IBM have opened offices to serve Indian and global clients.
@Skull and Bones @hembo @Vikramaditya-I @-=virus=- @Skimming @nahtanbob @legacytiger18 @Kuru @INDIAPOSITIVE @SN320 @NG Missile Vessels @salarsikander @Mugen @koolzberg @Kingdom come @Mountain rat @Kaniska @Bilal9 @Indos @LeGenD @Mugen @Cheepek @protean @RealDeal bros
A fascinating article on growth of Accountancy firms in India. These MNCs are supposed to create 2.6 Million Jobs in this decade.
Also, the service sector has been completely dominated by IT exports. But now, business exports are growing at much faster pace.
In Bhubaneswar, the capital of the eastern state of Odisha, Deloitte, PwC, and IBM have opened offices to serve Indian and global clients.
@Skull and Bones @hembo @Vikramaditya-I @-=virus=- @Skimming @nahtanbob @legacytiger18 @Kuru @INDIAPOSITIVE @SN320 @NG Missile Vessels @salarsikander @Mugen @koolzberg @Kingdom come @Mountain rat @Kaniska @Bilal9 @Indos @LeGenD @Mugen @Cheepek @protean @RealDeal bros
A fascinating article on growth of Accountancy firms in India. These MNCs are supposed to create 2.6 Million Jobs in this decade.
Also, the service sector has been completely dominated by IT exports. But now, business exports are growing at much faster pace.