What's new

India: Global accounting firms set up shop in India's smaller cities

CallSignMaverick

CallSignMaverick

FULL MEMBER
Joined
Mar 12, 2023
Messages
1,022
Reaction score
1
Country
India
Location
India
A report by Ernst & Young in June said it expects multinationals to set up "global capability centres" for all types of industries in tier-2 cities such as Jaipur, Vadodara, Kochi, and Chandigarh. The number of such centres could expand to 2,400 by 2030 from 1,600, adding 2.6 million jobs and over $100 billion to the economy.


In Bhubaneswar, the capital of the eastern state of Odisha, Deloitte, PwC, and IBM have opened offices to serve Indian and global clients.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1678985444589969408

@Skull and Bones @hembo @Vikramaditya-I @-=virus=- @Skimming @nahtanbob @legacytiger18 @Kuru @INDIAPOSITIVE @SN320 @NG Missile Vessels @salarsikander @Mugen @koolzberg @Kingdom come @Mountain rat @Kaniska @Bilal9 @Indos @LeGenD @Mugen @Cheepek @protean @RealDeal bros


A fascinating article on growth of Accountancy firms in India. These MNCs are supposed to create 2.6 Million Jobs in this decade.

Also, the service sector has been completely dominated by IT exports. But now, business exports are growing at much faster pace.
 

Similar threads

CallSignMaverick
India is now the #1 emerging market to invest in, according to 85 sovereign wealth funds and 57 central banks representing $21 Trillion in assets!
2 3 4
Replies
50
Views
561
legacytiger18
L
CallSignMaverick
India: Google to invest $10 billion in India and will also set up a FinTech Operations centre in GIFT City, Amazon to invest $26 billion as well!
2 3 4
Replies
54
Views
1K
CallSignMaverick
CallSignMaverick
CallSignMaverick
India: US Tech Giant Hewlett Packard Enterprise to manufacture high-volume servers in India, eyes $1 billion worth production in 5 years
Replies
4
Views
118
indushek
indushek
mike2000 is back
Despite Brexit, London tops PwC's Global Cities of Opportunity Index and moves up in competitiveness
Replies
4
Views
903
mike2000 is back
mike2000 is back
C
Is India versus Brazil replacing India versus China for global investors?
2 3
Replies
31
Views
3K
MUHARIB
MUHARIB

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom