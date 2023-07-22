India gifts its first active warship, the INS Kirpan, to Vietnam

Viet
The INS Kirpan. Credit: Twitter/@SpokespersonMoDIndia on Saturday gifted its first active warship to a friendly foreign country with Indian Navy chief Admiral R Hari Kumar handing over INS Kirpan to the Vietnam People’s Navy as a part of India’s marine diplomacy to counter China’s outreach in the Indian Ocean region.
The
formalities were completed at an event at Cam Ranh Bay with the induction of the indigenous missile corvette. The Indian crew will be around for some more time to finish the training of the Vietnamese crew, official sources said.
The maiden gifting of a fully operational corvette by India to any friendly foreign country comes at a time when China is making an all-out effort to increase its sphere of influence among the Indian Ocean countries to establish its supremacy over sea lanes that are crucial for communications and trade.
“Vietnam serves as an important partner in India’s ‘Indo-Pacific Vision’. No ‘single’ nation can unilaterally alter or misinterpret rules to serve its own interests in the Indo-Pacific Region,” Admiral Kumar said in a veiled reference to China’s maritime muscle flexing.
