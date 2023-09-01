What's new

India gears up for its third indigenous aircraft carrier after INS Vikrant: Indian Navy Chief's big announcement

N

NG Missile Vessels

FULL MEMBER
Joined
Apr 9, 2023
Messages
1,086
Reaction score
0
Country
India
Location
India
20230901_181730.jpg

Mumbai: Chief of Naval Staff Admiral R Hari Kumar made a big announcement today, that the Navy is looking at a repeat order for an Indigenous Aircraft Carrier (IAC) after inducting INS Vikrant and preparing a case for it.

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of launch of advanced stealth frigate 'Mahendragiri', he said with the indigenously built INS Vikrant, Cochin Shipyard has acquired an expertise in manufacturing an IAC.

"We are working for a third aircraft carrier which will be a repeat of the INS Vikrant. There is a lot of expertise that has been generated in terms of building an aircraft carrier. We are looking at having an IAC, a follow-on I would say, a repeat order being made. We are preparing a case for it," Admiral Kumar said.

India currently has two aircraft carriers - INS Vikramaditya and INS Vikrant. The first IAC was commissioned by the Indian Navy in September last year.
www.ndtv.com

Prepping For Another India-Made Aircraft Carrier: Navy's Big Announcement

Chief of Naval Staff Admiral R Hari Kumar made a big announcement today, that the Navy is looking at a repeat order for an Indigenous Aircraft Carrier (IAC) after inducting INS Vikrant and preparing a case for it.
www.ndtv.com www.ndtv.com

www.indiatvnews.com

India gears for its third indigenous powerful fleet after INS Vikrant: Indian Navy Chief's big announcement

India currently has two aircraft carriers, INS Vikramaditya and INS Vikrant. The first IAC was commissioned by the Indian Navy in September last year.
www.indiatvnews.com www.indiatvnews.com
 

Similar threads

N
Indian Navy Showcases Multi-Aircraft Carrier Power, Major Demonstration of Operational Prowess
2
Replies
15
Views
2K
Fish
Fish
W
Integration of aircraft with INS Vikrant likely by May-June next year: Navy chief
Replies
0
Views
1K
walterbibikow
W
INDIAPOSITIVE
INS Vikrant, India's First Indigenous Aircraft Carrier, To Be Handed Over To Indian Navy In May
19 20 21 22 23 24
Replies
357
Views
25K
GiantPanda
GiantPanda
INDIAPOSITIVE
indigenous aircraft carrier Vikrant delivered to Navy
2 3 4 5 6
Replies
78
Views
11K
ni8mare
ni8mare
Zarvan
Long wait for Vikrant and new flag but let there be no delay in getting Indian jets onboard | OPINION
Replies
2
Views
1K
Hindustani78
Hindustani78

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom