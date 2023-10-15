What's new

India full sapport sir

Foinikas

Foinikas

ELITE MEMBER
Joined
Aug 2, 2021
Messages
11,741
Reaction score
4
Country
Greece
Location
Greece
What the f is wrong with these people?

E1egX1lUYAMfds8.jpg


E1ebgw4VoAIMxbo.jpg


E1ebgw3VkAU4H-L.jpg


main-qimg-f2d21e93bb05df3eb1def3474188f787-pjlq.jpg


main-qimg-8a45fa425bf90b9b0ccf580cfaf33a85-pjlq.jpg


NIf0mzx.png
 
The only reason for this is because of the hatred Hindutva-rooted Indians have for Muslims. None else. Surprisingly, they support Armenia over Pro-Israeli Azerbaijan, only for the fact that they are Muslims. The dislike Canada because of its heavy pro-Khalistani population and stance. They claim all of Tibet, South Asia (as well as Afghanistan) and South East Asia, as part of "Akhand Bharat" - greater India.

They attack any nationality that attacks it, including pro-India France, Russia, Israel and you'll even seeing an Indian in the comments section attacking Greece now only because of this post.
 
RescueRanger said:
They still wont get bob pics.
Click to expand...
Man,I don't understand a thing: Do they actually expect Netanyahu to read their comments? To send them a friend request? They think he will even see the replies?

I imagine 5,000,000 Indians trying to send a friend request to Netanyahu on FB or Instagram. Like "Hello sir,I deeply admire you AND you are someone I want to become like because you are strong man and you care for your contry..." etc.

What,do they expect Netanyahu to reply to them and go like "Thank you my friend! I will never forget this! Israel is counting on you!"?
 
If you ignore Indian comments online and look at its official foreign policy, India has been one of the most pro Palestinian non muslim-country in the world for some reasons I don't know, previously I thought it was more about securing our oil interests as most our fuel imports (as well as remittances) come from Gulf Arab countries, but that doesn't make sense now as most of those countries have cordial relations with Israel behind closed doors (some even openly). Have Palestinian govt acknowledged India assistance.
images (95).jpeg
 
I knew a former Israeli Colonel named David Ben Hura, he had become a freelance reporter for several reputable media and press houses.
He use to tell me that if an Israeli and Pakistani are locked together in a room for an hour, they would either become best friends or just go their seprate ways, but if the same happened with an Indian, the Israeli will get done for murder.
 
Foinikas said:
Man,I don't understand a thing: Do they actually expect Netanyahu to read their comments? To send them a friend request? They think he will even see the replies?

I imagine 5,000,000 Indians trying to send a friend request to Netanyahu on FB or Instagram. Like "Hello sir,I deeply admire you AND you are someone I want to become like because you are strong man and you care for your contry..." etc.

What,do they expect Netanyahu to reply to them and go like "Thank you my friend! I will never forget this! Israel is counting on you!"?
Click to expand...
The problem is that the majority of these people have a narrow world view and poorly educated, they only know what they are spoon fed by their communities, and as such they can't see beyond their nose. It is a strange thig to witness, also their obsession with foreign women is worrying... Do you recall the comments from Indians during the start of the Ukraine war, ewww.
 
INS_Vikrant said:
If you ignore Indian comments online and look at its official foreign policy, India has been one of the most pro Palestinian non muslim-country in the world for some reasons I don't know, previously I thought it was more about securing our oil interests as most our fuel imports (as well as remittances) come from Gulf Arab countries, but that doesn't make sense now as most of those countries have cordial relations with Israel behind closed doors (some even openly). Have Palestinian govt acknowledged India assistance. View attachment 962332
Click to expand...
Historically India had been pro Palestine, Its sad that these online RSS bots tarnish their nations Image. They are the Indian version of Zaid Hamid Fans:
1697401116635.png
 
You need to understand the Pajeet psyche.

Their core belief is reincarnation. So they believe for 1000 thousand years they kept reincarnating as slaves of the Muslims :lol: :lol: They are affected mentally by this so will look for every opportunity where Muslims are the target.

Remember when Trump was bashing Muslims, they were worshipping his photos :lol:
 
Last edited:

Similar threads

hussain0216
  • Locked
Using 'phull sapport Saar' against india
2
Replies
26
Views
600
CivilianSupremacy
C
N
'India doesn't want China....': Ex-Indian Navy Chief Dares Beijing From Taiwan; QUAD Flaunts Firepower
2
Replies
15
Views
686
Kaniska
K
Get Ya Wig Split
Israel officially asks US to send over 25 more F-35 fighter jets
2 3 4
Replies
53
Views
2K
Trango Towers
Trango Towers
Get Ya Wig Split
Russian Harassment of US Drones over Syria Drops After F-35s Arrive in the Middle East
Replies
0
Views
220
Get Ya Wig Split
Get Ya Wig Split
ghazi52
Sir Ganga Ram, The man behind Great Developments in Punjab
Replies
2
Views
405
ghazi52
ghazi52

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom