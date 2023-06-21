India exported 10,000 crore worth iPhones in just May, 2023 alone.India may export one in five iPhones worldwide by 2025

INDIAPOSITIVE
Apple iPhone export from India surges to ₹10,000 crore in May
Apple's iPhone exports from India surged to ₹10,000 crore in May 2023, with smartphone exports crossing ₹20,000 crore in April and May, more than double the same period last year.
www.livemint.com
India could make 18% of iPhones by 2025
Apple's iPhone production of iPhones could increase in India to 18% by 2025, analysts believe, as Apple continues its bid to diversify from a China-centric supply chain.
appleinsider.com
iPhone exports from India swell to record Rs 10,000 crore in May
India's iPhone exports reached a new record of INR 10,000 crore in May, boosting the country's smartphone exports to INR 12,000 crore for the month. The Indian government aims to use Apple's success in the country to encourage more US firms, such as Tesla, to shift their supply chains to India...
m.economictimes.com