India : Elderly Muslim Man Beaten Up - Beard Burnt With Matches !

"The attackers broke a beer bottle and tried to cut my beard with a piece of glass. When they did not succeed one of them removed a matchbox and burnt my beard. I thought I would be killed."
Elderly Muslim man in Karnataka beaten up, forced to chant Jai Shri Ram; FIR lodged
www.newindianexpress.com