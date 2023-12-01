What's new

India : Elderly Muslim Man Beaten Up - Beard Burnt With Matches !

"The attackers broke a beer bottle and tried to cut my beard with a piece of glass. When they did not succeed one of them removed a matchbox and burnt my beard. I thought I would be killed."
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1730446960149377448
www.newindianexpress.com

Elderly Muslim man in Karnataka beaten up, forced to chant Jai Shri Ram; FIR lodged

“The attackers broke a beer bottle and tried to cut my beard with a piece of glass. When they did not succeed one of them removed a matchbox and burnt my beard. I thought I would be killed."
www.newindianexpress.com www.newindianexpress.com
 

